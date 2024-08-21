Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

So, what’s new with you?

Just kidding. We know that for many of you, the past week has brought with it a lot of questions and uncertainty as you figured out how to implement the terms of the National Association of Realtors commission lawsuit settlement. Maybe you had to call your broker or another trusted mentor for advice. Maybe you had to refer back to Inman’s library of reporting and contributed advice.

via GIPHY

All of which is to say, you’ve been on our minds and we’re wondering: How was your first week post-NAR settlement changes? How are you deciding what commission to put on buyers’ agreements? Were you already in a state that used buyer agreements? If not, how has the adjustment been? What jitters, hiccups and horror stories did you encounter (if any)? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.