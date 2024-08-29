Real Grader, a 2023 member of NAR REACH, offers a solution that measures the social reach of agents, as well as their impact on business research sites like Google My Business and LinkedIn.

Online reputation manager Real Grader has landed an enterprise deal with Anywhere, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Real Grader, a 2023 member of NAR REACH, offers software that measures the social reach of real estate agents, as well as their impact on business research sites like Google My Business and LinkedIn. In an era of shotgun digital marketing, it’s common for agents to spray content across a wide array of internet destinations with no real way to gauge its effectiveness — or risk.

The software makes informed recommendations for adding value to agents’ web-based personas and can automate the creation of digital business cards agents can share with clients to encourage online engagement and referrals.

Real Grader CEO and co-founder Alex Montalenti said in a statement that the partnership will help his company scale rapidly, and do so with the help of a highly recognizable industry entity. Anywhere, among the largest real estate holding companies in the U.S., is the parent of numerous national and global real estate brokerages, including Coldwell Banker, ERA and Century 21.

“This relationship is about empowering agents to reach and expand their sphere of influence, build their reputation and grow their social media presence,” Montalenti said. “We even offer an automated social media posting service along with training and education for agents who need more help with technology. This drives both positive business outcomes and compelling experiences for agents and consumers.”

Real Grader was reviewed by Inman in 2020. Among its highlights was the emphasis on Google My Business, an oft-neglected but critical cornerstone of effective search engine marketing. It also helps agents stay on top of how well they perform on YouTube and Instagram, two of the world’s most watched video content platforms.

“The service makes sure your digital footprint and all else that matters online is accurate and consistent across the following eight platforms: Google Business, LinkedIn, Zillow, Homes.com, Realtor.com, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram,” the 2020 review states.

“That’s much more work than it seems and just as important,” the review added. “Up-to-date online profile content is also crucial to search engine optimization and marketing.”

