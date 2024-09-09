Land and ranch living has never been more appealing to consumers, and the highest standard in ethics and professionalism has never been more sought after. Since 2020, the migration of urban dwellers seeking open, natural spaces has continued, sparking a new wave of clientele and a need for specialized land and ranch expertise among real estate professionals.

Ranchers, land advocates, sporting enthusiasts and agriculture experts themselves, Engel & Völkers Land and Ranch Group is a network of advisors specializing in the purchase and sale of working, recreational and residential ranches. These advisors lend a level of first-hand expertise to this nuanced sector of real estate for unfamiliar buyers and are skilled at representing all types of properties, from legacy ranch operations and sporting/recreation retreats to income-producing agricultural operations and unimproved land.

Equally as important, they understand the complexities associated with the purchase and sale of land and ranch properties. These can include any changes or potential changes in natural resources and conditions, relevant state and federal regulations, local infrastructure and amenities, and applicable due diligence issues such as water and mineral rights, environmental impacts and more.

Experience in owning, managing and selling land and ranch properties is a must to best serve this clientele. But there is also another intangible “Code of the West” that applies to today’s land and ranchers, as it should to all real estate professionals, just as much as it does to the cowboys and ranchers who’ve long lived by this unwritten standard of ethics. For those who genuinely inhabit and embrace the land and ranch community, these rules are truly a way of life and really boil down to trying to do what’s right in every situation.

Here is a modern-day Code of the West for land and ranch real estate professionals:

Live each day with courage. Never be afraid to tell a seller the truth about the value of their property or to tell a buyer that a property may not be right for them. While land may appear to be simple, being a responsible steward and protecting its value can be very complex. This responsibility often involves proper staffing, management and collaboration with neighbors who share the landscape and its resources. Take pride in your work. Do sweat the details and present information in a clear, concise and professional manner. Always finish what you start. Leave no detail to chance, find the answer to every question and ride through the challenges. It will pay off. Do what has to be done. There is an ethos among ranchers to roll up their sleeves and do what it takes to get the job done. Not every deal, client or property is easy to navigate. Land and ranch advisors will do whatever it takes to get a listing ready to market or to find the right buyer. Be tough but fair. Advocate for your clients and customers through principled negotiation. When you make a promise, keep it. Honor the commitments you make to all parties in and around a transaction – whether to the buyer, seller, cooperating broker or neighbor. Ride for the brand. Be true to your core values and align yourself with a company and colleagues who stand for the same. Collaborate with them to level up your business. Talk less, say more. Find value in every word you hear, and deliver value in every word you speak. Realize that you say more by doing rather than talking. Know where to draw the line. Don’t be afraid to walk away from a transaction or person that diminishes your worth. Remember that some things aren’t for sale. Enough said.

