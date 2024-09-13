Transformative technology, the impact of remote work, and evolving luxury markets are HOT topics at Inman Connect Austin next month.

In just a few short weeks, on Oct. 9, 2024, real estate’s ultimate Texas gathering will touch down at Brazos Hall in Austin, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and top agents for a supercharged one-day event.

Join us for this distinguished gathering of 400 real estate pros to forge meaningful connections in a collaborative environment and get answers to the questions real estate experts are being asked right now. You’ll walk away with actionable knowledge and expertise to inspire and empower your business.

This is your opportunity to gain critical insights, forge powerful connections and equip yourself with the strategies needed to thrive in today’s evolving market.

Sessions dedicated to the most timely and impactful topics include:

Beyond the buzzword: The ins and outs of artificial intelligence

Chatbots, algorithms, deep learning, oh my. Expert Sarah Liu from Fifth Wall will pull back the curtain on her take on artificial intelligence terms and trends. Dive into bold insights and future use cases as she unravels the current state of AI in real estate.

Business relocations, remote work, and what it means for the housing market

Gain insights into how evolving economic and societal factors are shaping where people are relocating, why businesses are choosing to move their headquarters, and what opportunities you as a real estate professional can take advantage of as a result.

Meet the wealth whisperers

The luxury real estate market is undergoing significant changes, with shifting affordability and evolving buyer expectations. Discover how to adapt your strategies to meet the demands of the modern luxury market and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

And many more essential topics

All to prepare you to capitalize on the new opportunities emerging from this period of change.

Stay ahead of the curve in real estate — see you in Austin.

NOTE: Seats are limited and selling quickly. 

Register for Inman Connect Austin now.

