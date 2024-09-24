Drawing on his expertise in door-to-door sales, Richins founded RealD2D, a team offering coaching and training programs. These services focus on building client relationships, developing sales strategies and guiding decision-making.

Top-producing real estate agent and coach Duane Richins has joined the Real Brokerage Inc. with his RealD2D team, the company announced Tuesday.

Richins launched his door-to-door real estate career in 2016, selling 89 homes in his first year with over $18 million in sales volume. He has since consistently ranked among the top 1 percent of agents in Utah.

Previously, Richens led the D2D Real Estate Team at Keller Williams South Valley Realty and served as an associate broker for Prime Real Estate Experts, as well as head coach for eXp Realty.

Drawing on his expertise in door-to-door sales, Richins founded RealD2D, a 40-agent team offering coaching and training programs. These services focus on building client relationships, developing sales strategies and guiding decision-making. RealD2D also provides door-to-door sales training, coaching, bootcamps and courses to help agents succeed.

“Having knocked on over 100,000 doors and trained numerous rookies of the year, Duane is unmatched in building client relationships through direct engagement,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “Door-to-door real estate sales is about truly listening to homeowners’ needs and helping them achieve their goals. We are thrilled to welcome Duane and his team to Real and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success”

Based in Salt Lake City, RealD2D operates across 13 states, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

In 2023, Richins sold $24 million worth of homes through repeat clients and referrals. Over the past two years, his team has closed nearly 500 homes, totaling $250 million in sales volume.

“I was looking for a brokerage that could support my business,” Richins said. “Real’s technology platform and the quality of its leadership are what stood out to me.”

In July, Real also welcomed several other top-performing teams — Legacy Group, L34 Group and NUEVA Real Estate — further expanding its network of over 21,000 agents leveraging the brokerage’s digital platform and collaborative community.

