In the 1960s, if you saw someone running, you’d probably wonder, “Are they being chased?” Running wasn’t something people did for exercise back then. Fast-forward to today and running is a standard way to stay healthy.

In the 1970s, if you saw someone lifting weights, you might have thought they were trying to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now, we know lifting weights isn’t just for bodybuilders — it’s a standard part of fitness routines for everyone.

Even yoga, once considered something only spiritual people did, is now a regular part of fitness and wellness. Today, you can find a yoga studio in almost every major city.

However, one practice still needs to be mainstream: meditation and mindfulness. Despite much research showing its benefits — like less stress, better focus, and more mental clarity — many people still think mindfulness is just a “new age” trend.

But here’s the thing: over 80 percent of billionaires and top performers have some form of mindfulness or meditation practice. They know it helps them stay focused, make better decisions and perform at their best. So, why not real estate professionals?

What keeps mindfulness in the shadows?

Let’s tackle some of the biggest myths stopping real estate agents from trying mindfulness:

Myth 1: Mindfulness is just a ‘soft’ skill

Some people think mindfulness is a fluffy concept with no real-world impact. They picture meditation as sitting silently with your eyes closed and not doing anything useful.

Reality:

Mindfulness is backed by science. Studies from Harvard and Oxford show that it improves focus, memory, and decision-making. Real estate agents who practice mindfulness can handle stress better, stay calm in high-pressure situations, and make smarter decisions—skills that are crucial when closing deals or negotiating with clients.

Myth 2: Mindfulness takes too much time

You might need more time to sit and meditate for hours daily. Where would you fit it in with all the calls, emails and appointments?

Reality:

You don’t need hours. Just 10 minutes a day of mindfulness can make a big difference. You can do it before a big meeting, after a stressful phone call, or while walking between showings. Small moments of mindfulness throughout your day can help you stay centered and focused without taking up much time.

Myth 3: Mindfulness will make me lose my edge

Some people think that focusing on being calm and mindful will diminish their drive and competitive spirit.

Reality:

Mindfulness doesn’t make you less competitive. In fact, it helps you stay sharp and clear-headed. By reducing stress and improving your emotional control, mindfulness allows you to make better decisions under pressure. Think of it as a way to keep your “mental muscles” strong to stay focused and resilient, even when things get tough.

Myth 4: Mindfulness is only for stress relief

Sure, mindfulness helps reduce stress, but some people think that’s all it’s suitable for.

Reality:

While stress relief is a significant benefit, mindfulness boosts creativity, improves communication, and helps with problem-solving. These are all essential skills for real estate professionals who need to negotiate deals, think on their feet, and connect with clients.

Myth 5: Mindfulness is a one-size-fits-all solution

You might think mindfulness means sitting quietly and meditating and that it just doesn’t fit your style.

Reality:

Mindfulness is flexible. You can practice it in different ways, like focusing on breathing for a few minutes, taking a mindful walk, or simply paying attention during everyday tasks. You can tailor it to fit your schedule and personality, making it work for you.

How mindfulness can help you in real estate

Imagine taking a few minutes before a big client meeting to focus on breathing and clear your mind. You’d walk in calm, focused, and ready to listen to what your clients need, helping you respond thoughtfully rather than reacting out of stress.

Or imagine finishing a long day and taking a moment to reset before going home. You’d leave the stress of the day behind, ready to enjoy time with your family or relax.

Just ask yourself: am I more effective when stressed, worried, and anxious? Or am I at my best when I am calm, present, and in the flow of life?

If you answer the latter, a mindfulness practice will get you there.

Why now is the time for mindfulness

Just like running, weightlifting, and yoga, mindfulness is on the edge of becoming mainstream.

Mindfulness is no longer seen as just for monks or spiritual gurus — it’s a powerful tool for anyone who wants to stay sharp, reduce stress, and perform at their best.

Real estate professionals who embrace mindfulness now can gain an edge over their competition by staying calm under pressure, making better decisions and connecting more deeply with clients.

Just like running and weightlifting changed how we think about fitness, mindfulness transforms how we think about mental wellness and performance.

Why not get ahead of the curve?

Aaron Hendon’s extensive experience in real estate and entrepreneurship has given him a unique perspective on how to navigate even the most unstable market conditions. Connect with Aaron on Instagram and LinkedIn.