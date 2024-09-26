Pending home sales edged up 0.6 percent in August, as declining mortgage rates made home purchases more affordable, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pending home sales edged up modestly in August, as declining mortgage rates made home purchases more affordable, according to new data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) rose 0.6 percent to 70.6 in August, though year-over-year contract signings were still down 3 percent.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun attributed the rise to declining mortgage rates, but confirmed that contract signings remain near cyclical lows.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

“A slight upward turn reflects a modest improvement in housing affordability, primarily because mortgage rates descended to 6.5 percent in August,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said. “However, contract signings remain near cyclical lows even as home prices keep marching to new record highs.”

Regionally, the Midwest, South, and West saw month-over-month gains, while the Northeast experienced a decline. Year over year, the West posted growth, but the other regions saw declines.

In the Northeast, the PHSI fell 4.6 percent from last month to 61.6, a drop of 2.2 percent from the previous year.

Pending sales in the Midwest increased 3.2 percent to 70.0 in August, down 3.6 percent from 2023, while pending sales in the South slightly increased 0.1 percent to 83.6 percent in August, receding 5.3 percent from last year. Pending sales in the West also saw an increase, up 3.2 percent in August to 58.0, an increase of 2.7 percent from the previous year.

“In terms of home sales and prices, the New England region has performed relatively better than other regions in recent months,” Yun said. “Contract signings rose in both the most affordable and most expensive regions – the Midwest and West, respectively – because mortgage rates have fallen nationally. Housing affordability will continue to see notable improvements.”

“The Federal Reserve does not directly control mortgage rates, but the anticipation of more short-term interest rate cuts has pushed long-term mortgage rates down to near 6 percent in late September,” added Yun. “On a typical $300,000 mortgage, that translates to approximately $300 per month in mortgage payment savings compared to a few months ago.”

In July, the Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) fell across all U.S. regions, driven by concerns over housing affordability and the upcoming election. A survey conducted by Inman Intel and Dig Insights on August 27 found that a mortgage rate between 5.0% and 5.5% would encourage more renters to become buyers.

However, as of August, mortgage rates remain above this range.

Email Richelle Hammiel

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×