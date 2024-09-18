LA’s top luxury agents are continuing to sell at staggering heights despite a variety of market factors working against them, all while keeping their sometimes temperamental celebrity clients happy.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Agents in LA have continued to struggle through a challenging market during the past year, as the “mansion tax,” high interest rates and a dearth of inventory have all curbed movement in the market.

Still, top agents in the luxury market are succeeding by putting in the work and drawing on their network. The Hollywood Reporter recently identified LA’s top luxury agents, calculated through combined factors of their sales volume from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, media visibility and their celebrity clientele, and found that many of them had great years, despite the market factors operating against them.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

“2024 was an incredible year for the people that chose to be in the market,” Cooper Mount of Carolwood told THR. “There were struggles across the board. However, buyers that had patience and perseverance were able to secure some of the great deals that exist in the city. On the flip side, sellers that had A+ houses, in prime locations, as long as they were positioned correctly, were able to enjoy record-setting sales prices.”

What follows are the top 35 luxury agents in Hollywood today, in alphabetical order, according to the magazine’s ranking.

The Altman Brothers Team

Douglas Elliman

Josh, Matt and Heather Altman have become widely known through Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, but the high-earning trio have also worked hard to earn their place at the top. In the past year, the team closed more than $1.1 billion in sales and has landed notable listings like Oakley founder James Jannard’s Stonehenge-inspired concrete home, which is currently for sale for $68 million.

Cindy Ambuehl

Christie’s International Real Estate

As a former model and actress, Ambuehl has made a lot of connections in LA that are now helping her generate deals. In the past year, Ambuehl has closed $257 million in sales. Recently, Ambuehl was one of the agents involved in rapper Kendrick Lamar’s purchase of a $40 million home in Brentwood.

Santiago Arana

The Agency

Santiago Arana is a regular at the top of LA’s luxury market, representing A-list celebrities and closing high-profile deals. The long-time Agency agent has repped Lady Gaga, LeBron James, Larry David, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Arana is actually currently the listing agent for the now ex-couple’s former marital home in Beverly Hills, which they bought in the spring of 2023 for $61 million. Arana has listed the property for $68 million.

Blair Chang

The Agency

Chang has closed $100 million in deals in the past year, and has participated in a number of notable sales. The luxury agent represented the seller of the Brentwood property that Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone bought for $30.5 million in the spring of 2023, and the seller of the $22.5 million Hollywood Hills home that Powerball winner Edwin Castro bought last spring. Right now, Chang is representing a $88 million Santa Barbara property for Jonny Cat Litter heiress Joi Stephens.

Jordan Cohen

RE/MAX

Everyone’s favorite down-to-earth luxury agent, Cohen continues to land the spot as RE/MAX’s top agent worldwide. Last year, he closed $300 million in sales volume. It’s not hard to see why the luxury pro, whose preferred work uniform is jeans and tennis shoes, counts among his clients and friends high-profile celebrities like Bret Michaels and Sylvester Stallone.

Chris Cortazzo

Compass

As a Malibu native, Cortazzo has spent a lifetime getting to know the ins and outs of his niche market. Cortazzo sold more than $501.3 million in real estate in the past year, including the $38.45 million oceanfront property that had been owned by investors Mark Cirlin and Man Li-Yeh.

Sandro Dazzan

The Agency

Dazzan netted $150 million in sales volume last year, which included representing The Edge, an under-construction midcentury modern-inspired development located above Malibu Colony Beach. The agent, who is among the top 30 in the state of California, is managing partner of The Agency’s Malibu office.

Drew Fenton

Carolwood

The Carolwood CEO and co-founder had a stellar year between the summer of 2023 and the summer of 2024, closing nearly half a billion in sales volume. Still, he is eagerly awaiting a more favorable market for next year. “Quality inventory is very scarce,” Fenton told THR.

Josh Flagg

Compass

Flagg, another Million Dollar Listing LA star, has counted the largest single-family home in Pasadena and Judy Garland’s former home in Bel Air among his $300 million in sales in the past year. He’s also now co-listing the most expensive house in LA County, Conrad Hilton’s former Bel Air estate.

Sally Forster Jones

Compass

Forster Jones had $132 million in sales volume last year and counts Markus Persson of Minecraft, Candy Spelling, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend among her clients. Last year, she officially teamed up with her frequent fellow Compass collaborator, Tomer Fridman, to create Jones Fridman International.

Tomer Fridman and Isidora Fridman

Compass

The mother-son duo netted more than $145 million in the past year from their elite clients. Tomer is known as the agent for the Kardashian family and is also the exclusive agent for the Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills.

Carl Gambino

Gambino Group at Compass

Before becoming a luxury agent, Gambino made his first inroads in LA by working as a dog walker. That is how Gambino first started developing a client base. In the past year, he’s closed upwards of $355 million in sales volume, and now counts celebs like Mark Wahlberg, Renée Zellweger and Nick Jonas among his clients.

Ginger Glass

Compass

In addition to being a licensed real estate agent, Glass is also a licensed attorney, which undoubtedly comes in handy when negotiating complex deals. The luxury maven closed $593 million in sales volume in the past year, and counts celebrities like Cameron Diaz and Kourtney Kardashian as her clients.

Eric Haskell

The Agency

Haskell’s career began in the tech industry, and after transitioning into art dealership and furniture design, he ultimately made his way to real estate, and he says today, many of his clients and colleagues from that part of his life now rely on him to help them with their real estate transactions. Last year, Haskell sold $138.5 million in sales volume.

Juliette Hohnen

Douglas Elliman

Hohnen closed $60 million in sales last year, including the late Paul Reubens’ estate in Pacific Palisades for $3.8 million. Hohnen’s business model focuses on working with serious buyers and sellers, she told THR. “Life is too short for toxic time wasters,” she said.

Justin Paul Huchel

Carolwood

Huchel started his real estate career at the bottom of the ladder, barely scraping by while ordering one taco and chips for lunch every day. But last year, he closed $112 million, and now counts Meghan Trainor, Harry Styles, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis among his clients.

Aaron Kirman

Christie’s International Real Estate

Kirman’s mega team, which includes 230 agents, closed $2.08 billion in sales last year alone. The Listing Impossible alum includes names like Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj among his clients, but also has a large roster of ultra-high-net-worths who wish to remain out of the spotlight but are capable of buying and selling some of the most magnificent properties in the city.

Hilton & Hyland

Originally an economics major, Kramer found real estate during his final year in college at a friend’s suggestion and realized it was the perfect fit. Now Hilton & Hyland’s president, Kramer closed $79 million during the past year.

Linda May

Carolwood

May closed $152 million between June 2023 and July 2024, representing both sides of Larry and Joan Flax’s Hollywood Deco Estate for $42.5 million, among other unique properties. She is currently also representing Villa Dei Fiori, which is asking $150 million.

Jade Mills

Coldwell Banker

Known for her warm personality, it is no wonder that Mills has developed a devoted client base over her storied career. In the past 12 months, she closed $264 million in sales volume. Her clients have included Jennifer Aniston and Sylvester Stallone. In 2022, she sold one of the priciest homes of the year, a Malibu estate that sold to media mogul Byron Allen for $100 million.

Cooper Mount

Carolwood

Mount has a passion for the homes of Los Angeles, having grown up on the beautiful shores of Malibu. In the past 12 months, he’s closed $235 million in sales. Prior to launching his real estate career, Mount worked in commercials and endorsements at talent agency WME.

Marc Noah

Sotheby’s International Realty

Noah has been working in LA’s luxury market for about two decades and is now marketing La Fin, a Bel Air estate often described as a “Bond villain lair,” for $130 million. In the past 12 months, he’s closed about $71.5 million.

Michael Nourmand + Rochelle Atlas Maize

Nourmand & Associates

Nourmand and Maize are veterans of LA’s luxury market and have racked up a client list that includes the likes of Christina Ricci, Forest Whitaker, January Jones and others. The pair have closed a combined $129 million in sales volume in the past year.

David Offer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

With a fortuitous name like “Offer,” it’s no wonder this luxury agent has become one of Berkshire Hathaway’s top in the country and has closed $131 million in sales in the past year. Over the course of his 30-year career, Offer has sold more than $4.58 billion in sales volume, solidifying his golden status in the industry.

Jason Oppenheim

The Oppenheim Group

Following eight drama-drenched seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix, Oppenheim has become widely recognized both inside and outside of the industry. The broker, who before getting into real estate was a lawyer, represented Kanye West’s listing this year of a Tadao Ando-designed Malibu property that West had stripped of all interior finishes. It wasn’t an easy sell, but Oppenheim currently has the property pending a sale.

David Parnes and James Harris

Bond Street Partners/Carolwood

The dynamic duo of Bond Street Partners teamed up with Carolwood last winter, making their combined forces a team to be reckoned with. Parnes and Harris’ clients have included Kevin Durant and Carey Mulligan, and the duo recently repped both sides of the sale of Robbie William’s Holmby Hills estate to Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar for $67.5 million.

Lea Porter

The Beverly Hills Estates

Porter has a background in finance and investing, which has helped make her a valuable advisor to her clients. The luxury agent handled the sale of Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air property this year for $33.9 million, which she says required some intense negotiations since the property had a lot of deferred maintenance to be addressed.

Kurt Rappaport

Westside Estate Agency

Over the years, Rappaport has developed a name for being behind some of the biggest deals transacted in LA, particularly off-market ones. In the past 12 months, he’s sold $726 million in sales volume and currently holds more than $1 billion in listings.

Joyce Rey

Coldwell Banker

Industry vet Joyce Rey has closed $115 million in sales volume in the past 12 months, and she attributes her success to her discretion and devotion to her clients. Her client roster includes Lionel Richie, Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift and the Schwarzenegger family.

Marcy Roth

Douglas Elliman

Roth sold $124 million in real estate in the past year, but one of the most talked about deals she was involved in was actually at the lower end of the price spectrum. Alongside Fredrik Eklund, Roth represented the buyer of the Brady Bunch house, which was acquired for a nice discount at $3.2 million (down from a $5.5 million ask).

Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak

Douglas Elliman

Roy and Bosnak have developed a client base of younger celebrities in Hollywood over the years, and in the past 12 months sold $68 million in sales volume. The duo are known for their enthusiastic marketing, and when selling the house from Nightmare on Elm Street, they staged a Freddy Krueger look-alike in the listing photos and even made their offer deadline for midnight on Halloween, they told THR.

F. Ron Smith and David Berg

Compass

Smith and Berg sold an impressive $390 million in the past year, with the help of a listing that netted the highest sale price in Pacific Palisades in 2024, a $32.3 million spec mansion.

Tracy Tutor

Douglas Elliman

Tutor and her team showed off her real estate chops this year with the sale of storied penthouses at the West Hollywood Edition and ranch estates in the Texas neighborhood where Taylor Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch is located. Some of Tutor’s more well-known clients this year included the actress Rebel Wilson and the hotelier Grant King.

The Umansky Team

The Agency

The Umansky Team is a family affair and includes brokerage CEO Mauricio Umansky, as well as Eduardo Umansky, Sharon Umansky Benton, Farrah Brittany, Sophia Umansky and Alexia Umansky. The team closed $225 million in sales volume in the past year and currently has about $5 billion in career sales.

Branden and Rayni Williams

The Beverly Hills Estates

Power couple Branden and Rayni Williams continue to hit it out of the park with their sales performance, and in the past 12 months, they reached $2 billion in sales volume. Some of their noteworthy deals included the sale of 1312 Ridgecrest Drive for $75 million and the Olson Kundig-designed 1301 Collingwood Place, which sold for $37.4 million.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson