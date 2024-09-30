The national brokerage is making its start in Southern California and has been created through a partnership with mortgage service provider Barrett Financial Group, The Agency has informed Inman.

Luxury real estate firm The Agency has expanded its mortgage offerings with the launch of its first national mortgage brokerage through a partnership with mortgage service provider Barrett Financial Group, the firm has informed Inman.

The new mortgage firm is called Aclara Lending, and will give The Agency’s clients access to mortgage services across 49 states.

Aclara Lending specializes in residential purchase financing and provides a number of mortgage products from roughly 140 wholesale lenders, which include traditional loans, jumbo, super-jumbo and non-QM (non-qualified mortgage) products.

The new partnership will also provide real estate agents with mortgage education opportunities, like updates on industry news and rates, as well as new products.

“This represents a new era in real estate and mortgage services,” Trevor Barrett, founder and president of Barrett Financial Group, said in a statement. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for luxury homebuying by providing clients with not only tailored lending solutions but also a seamless, integrated experience that supports their entire journey — from the initial search to closing the deal.”

The mortgage provider’s tech includes a One-Click Automated Underwriting System, which allows loan originators to instantly compare Desktop Underwriter (DU) and Loan Product Advisor (LPA) side-by-side in an instant for an efficient underwriting process that helps loan officers choose the best solution for clients.

The company’s Doc-Less tech also allows for instant verification of income and assets, and a single credit pull option allows for pre-qualification for a mortgage with a soft credit check from one or more credit bureaus, delaying credit trigger solicitations. Additionally, each lending partner has an Aclara Lending-dedicated account executive, helping to ensure tailored solutions and fast pricing for every client.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey, bringing together a comprehensive suite of mortgage solutions with a strong focus on agent empowerment,” Burke Smith, executive vice president of affiliated businesses at The Agency, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to not only enhance the resources available to our agents and clients, but also reinforce our commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry. We’re proud to lead the way in offering unmatched support and opportunities for growth to our partners by providing a complete ecosystem of best-in-class settlement services.”

The new mortgage firm is launching in Southern California with expansion plans across the country for the near future.

In addition to homebuying and selling services and mortgage lending, The Agency also offers clients relocation, escrow, inspection, insurance, warranty and other services by partnering with different providers.

The Agency first introduced mortgage and other ancillary services at the end of 2022 through a partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage and other providers, including Choice Home Warranty and home inspection company Pillar to Post. The partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage has come to a close now that the firm has launched its new partnership with Barrett Financial Group.

The Agency now has about 120 offices across 12 countries.

