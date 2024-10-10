Customers of RealReports can now access in-home energy insights from Pearl Certification, a provider of property energy analytics.

Two companies that provide dynamic property and energy data reports to enrich the understanding of homeownership have agreed to a partnership, Inman has learned.

In an Oct. 9 press release, RealReports illustrated the clear overlap with its new partner’s value proposition.

Among other things, Pearl is an advocate for transparent marketing of what it costs to operate major appliances and home heating and cooling systems and helps real estate agents communicate that information to the market.

“The new data covers a wide range of home and building features, across appliances, heating, cooling, ventilation, insulation and air sealing, hot water, renewable energy, smart home technology, and construction materials, all aimed at supporting eco-friendly and sustainable living standards,” the release stated.

RealReports provides buyers and sellers, through their agents, with in-depth reports about how a property interacts with the financial, socioeconomic and physical trends and conditions around them. It uses data feeds from public and private sources, partner APIs and its own artificial intelligence, Aiden, to digest and deliver critical property information not always discovered on a tour or through portal browsing.

Aiden can be used to request and deliver Pearl findings, as well.

The company enhanced Aiden’s capabilities with computer vision this summer, empowering it to glean data from listing visuals.

“The update also allows a range of image types to be ingested, including floor plans, architectural renderings, exterior photos, inspection photos and even aerials. There’s also a new module for organizing and labeling a property’s photos,” an Inman review stated.

In a statement about its latest data partner, RealReports co-founder and CEO James Rogers said it reflects its purpose of ensuring today’s agents have as much property intelligence as possible to add as much value to the consumer as possible.

“By incorporating Pearl’s data with the corpus of AI-powered information in RealReports, we are empowering agents with everything they need to showcase the full value and savings potential of energy-efficient homes while positioning high-performing listings to sell quicker and for more money,” Rogers said.

Pearl Certification offers homeowners extensive property evaluations, diving into energy use, cost, age of equipment and systems, usage recommendations and, in summation, all information about everything required to make a home livable and affordable. Those documents can be used for presentations at open houses, listing meetings and investment scenarios.

In September, the Department of Energy in cooperation with the Biden Administration published its new Zero Emissions Building Standard. Pearl was hired to certify one of the first homes in the country to obtain the standard, according to a company press release.

“Our partnership with RealReports aligns with our mission to transform the housing market by making high-performing home features visible and valuable,” said Cynthia Adams, CEO and co-founder of Pearl Certification, in the press release. “Agents using RealReports can now seamlessly integrate our certification data into their workflow, providing a significant competitive advantage.”

Pearl partnered with industry software provider Ocusell in April with the intent to scale its reporting solution through its customer base. Ocusell uses AI in part to power marketing and business processes for brokerages, MLSs and third-party technology vendors.

Understanding a home’s energy usage and its relationship to marketability is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a necessity, said RealReports’ Zach Gorman in the release.

“Our integration with Pearl Certification empowers agents using RealReports to set themselves apart in this evolving market, offering clients homes that are not only comfortable and healthy but also more valuable,” he said.

