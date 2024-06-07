RealReports goes beyond beds, baths and budget with an AI-backed solution for helping real estate agents better understand how what’s around and in a home impacts its value.

RealReports is an AI-powered property data marketing solution

Platforms: Web; fully mobile responsive

Ideal for: Buyer agents, investors

Top selling points:

• Aiden AI assistant

• Reach of community/market/regional data

• Document processing/analysis

• No use of MLS data

• Real-time, iterative map views

Top concern(s):

Agents are still cobbling together individual sources for sales support and market data. It’ll take time for the industry to break contracts and habits in order to rely on single sources like RealReports and its colleagues in this space.

What you should know

RealReports was spun out of a remote tech-forward brokerage called Torii Homes, where its bones were assembled to assist its agents in quickly providing advisory services as they worked with clients over the web. In short, it’s the byproduct of an effort to make a better brokerage, like Kingsford Charcoal emerging from the Ford Motor Company’s use of the assembly line.

Now its own company and agent-facing productivity solution, RealReports offers a single source to quickly learn and share everything going on in and around a home. Each user has a nicely branded account front-end that can be shared with consumers, but I feel it’s better wielded as an internal value-provider, or a presentation tool.

Each listing entered in RealReports will produce a nicely designed, categorized breakdown of the environmental, municipal, community, structural and economic drivers of a home’s value. A left-hand nav allows for an easy jump into local zoning, nearby home values, points of interest, or the long- and short-term rental potential.

Savvy agents should envision Real Reports as a valuable tool for comparing homes before an offer is made, especially in a market like this. Beds, baths and budgets are only the start; Real Reports gets into the DNA of a home.

I dig the map feature, which rests on the right column and interactively responds with visualizations of each category being reviewed.

If you’ve read my reviews of TopHap, Revaluate and recently, Land id, then you know I have no shortage of love for maps. There is true power in overhead views — literal and figurative — of the real estate market. We too often look at data in numeric form, flat and clinical. Understanding how data affects the space around you offers a valuable new perspective, and it’s a nice touch here that I think could add even more value if emphasized further.

Speaking of emphasis, the majority of it has to be put on Aiden, Real Reports’ clever report translator. Zach Gorman, who presented the demo, called Aiden the “mouth” of the software and the reports its brain. Makes sense.

Aiden can answer specific questions with context without having to root through the minutiae of each data set. If your buyer wants to know if an ADU can be added, ask Aiden about the zoning. How many coffee shops nearby are dog-friendly? Is there a Montessori school within walking distance? Aiden has your back.

The more you ask of it, the faster you can benefit from Real Reports’ value proposition. In a personal presentation, it would be a super slick way to answer buyer questions and avoid the classic “I don’t know but can find out for you” response.

Aiden has a thing for real estate documents, too, able to in seconds parse the language of a contract or agreement, meaning when you need to review a clause, date or critical term, the answer is a mere question away. Cool stuff.

RealReports’ Aiden is the latest of a few recent impressive experiences I’ve had with what AI is capable of doing for the industry. This is exactly what The Real Brokerage’s CTO Pritesh Damani meant when he told me that AI is “extremely” worthless without internal data.

In so little time, AI has done so much for real estate productivity; you’re just not totally realizing yet because an odd market has given it so little light in which to flourish. But this downtime has been good for it.

