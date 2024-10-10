The Sacramento-based Prime Real Estate Team has transitioned from Side to eXp Realty after seven years, the brokerage announced on Wednesday. After serving the white-label brokerage in the Folsom and Greater Sacramento areas, the team is ready to advance the real estate industry with eXp.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The Sacramento-based Prime Real Estate Team has transitioned from Side to eXp Realty after seven years, the brokerage announced on Wednesday. After serving the white-label brokerage in the Folsom and Greater Sacramento areas, the team is ready to drive production and growth with eXp.

Led by real estate veteran Robert Yost and his wife, Angelica Galeana Yost, co-team lead and director of growth, the team is committed to elevating the real estate industry. The top-producing team of 21 agents closed more than 211 transactions and generated $126 million in sales volume in 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert, Angelica and their team to eXp Realty,” Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, said. “Their commitment to excellence and focus on growth perfectly align with our mission. EXp Realty continues to attract the best of the best, and we’re seeing tremendous quality growth globally as more top-tier agents recognize the value of our platform.”

The Yosts attributed their decision to switch brokerages to eXp Realty’s strong emphasis on systems, agent support and growth opportunities.

“We had hit a ceiling with our previous brokerage and needed a platform that would give us more room to grow and, in turn, offer more value to our agents,” Robert Yost said. “EXp Realty’s unique structure, its Fast Forward Movement [led by top eXp agents Dan Beer and Kyle Whissel] and the collaborative culture all stood out to us as being perfectly aligned with our goals.

“They are helping each other grow and elevate the industry,” he added. “As we begin our next chapter with eXp Realty, we are excited to continue building on our success and driving growth in the Folsom and Greater Sacramento markets.”

EXp Realty continues its rapid expansion with the addition of Grand Lux Realty, a New York-based brokerage with over 200 agents, and CanZell Realty, a multimillion-dollar firm operating in 20 states.

Email Richelle Hammiel