Learn how this problem solver, communicator and strategic thinker is bringing his style of decisive leadership to Christie’s International Real Estate Group New Jersey.

With over two decades of experience as a seasoned sales and business development executive, Carlo Siracusa has established himself as a decisive leader in the real estate industry. In his role as vice president of business development at Christie’s International Real Estate Group in New Jersey, he leverages his position to drive sales and business development in the region.

“My skills go beyond traditional sales and company development,” Siracusa said. “As a problem solver, effective communicator and strategic thinker, I have the intuitive ability to detect and capitalize on emerging trends, allowing us to stay ahead of the competition.”

Learn more about Siracusa’s team of “smart, successful entrepreneurs” and learn what he wishes more people knew about working in real estate.

Name: Carlo Siracusa

Title: Vice president of business development

Location: New Jersey

Team name: Christie’s International Real Estate Group

Team size: 1,200 agents, 30 offices and growing

Transaction sides: 4,000

Sales volume: $4 billion-plus

Awards: Christie’s Affiliate of the Year

How did you choose your brokerage?

Choosing Christie’s was an easy decision because of the unmatched level of support they offer. From administrative assistance to marketing, technology, lead generation, and broker support, Christie’s stands out as an “agent-first” brokerage. This comprehensive support allows agents to focus more on their clients, which ultimately benefits the outcome.

The combination of a powerful brand with exceptional support creates a partnership that is extremely rare in the industry.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Real estate is much more than just buying and selling homes; it’s about building lasting relationships. The process of working with clients and maintaining these relationships — during and after the sale — is crucial and often undervalued. Too much emphasis on closing the deal can overshadow the importance of putting people first. Real estate is, at its core, a people-centric business.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

I always tell people that I work in the “now” because the market can change at any moment. Currently, it’s an excellent time to be a buyer, with interest rates having dropped nearly a full point in recent months. For those in the market for a home, now is the time to act.

Looking ahead, I predict that the market will continue to experience low inventory due to sellers holding onto their low-interest-rate mortgages. However, if rates drop enough, we may see more inventory as sellers feel incentivized to move.

The changes in buyer agency agreements will present some challenges for agents, but those who are in the business for the right reasons will thrive by adapting and developing new skills.

What’s your top tip for newly formed teams?

Implement strong systems from the start and align yourself with a reputable brand. A small, nimble team can go far with the right practices in place. It’s crucial to hire sharp, competent professionals who excel in servicing buyers and sellers. Quality over quantity is key.

Additionally, take full advantage of training, development, mentoring and technology to support your sales and navigate any market corrections. Some of the most successful teams are small but highly effective due to great systems and a focus on profitability.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader inspires and empowers others to do their best. They should have the confidence to handle any situation and guide their team through change. A great leader provides constructive criticism when necessary, highlighting strengths while also addressing blind spots. They encourage growth by providing team members with the tools, confidence, and freedom to think independently while offering support and guidance.

Ultimately, a good leader is a coach who can help their team members reach their full potential.

