As part of eXp, Grand Lux Realty will operate out of White Plains, New York. Founder Michael Levy touted eXp’s technology as one of the brokerage’s selling points.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

As brokerages across the U.S. compete to beef up their agent rosters, eXp Realty announced Thursday that it just picked up an independent brokerage in New York’s Hudson Valley.

In a statement, eXp said “leading independent brokerage” Grand Lux Realty will bring “over 200 agents” with it to the company. Grand Lux is based in Westchester County, New York, and, according to the statement, “expects to exceed $100 million in annual sales” this year.

“The partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies’ growth trajectories, combining Grand Lux Realty’s local expertise with eXp Realty’s innovative, cloud-based platform,” the statement adds.

Michael Levy

Michael Levy founded Grand Lux in 2006. He praised eXp’s business model in the statement.

“It has great technology, an incredible and unique strategy, and the ability for me to take my team’s business to the next level.,” he said. “By joining eXp, we’re not just moving forward, we’re accelerating.”

Grand Lux’s move to eXp comes amid intense competition for real estate talent. That competition has grown especially heated in recent years thanks to higher mortgage rates and the resulting slower housing market. In response, companies such as eXp, Compass, Coldwell Banker and others have unleashed a steady stream of announcements about major recruiting victories.

In the case of Grand Lux, Thursday’s statement reveals that as part of eXp, it will consolidate multiple offices into a single location in White Plains. And Levy added that the move to eXp will begin “a transformative partnership.”

“With eXp’s support,” he concluded, “we’re not only aiming to exceed the $100 million sales mark but to redefine what’s possible for our agents and clients alike.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

eXp Realty
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×