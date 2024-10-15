Eric Zollinger has newly been named head of sales and Marcelo Lavanhini chief financial officer, RLTYco has informed Inman. The hires were made as RLTYco preps to expand its services into major luxury markets across the country.

Real estate services company RLTYco is preparing for a new era of growth with two key executive hires, the company has exclusively informed Inman.

Eric Zollinger has joined as head of sales, and Marcelo Lavanhini is the company’s new chief financial officer, RLTYco announced.

Since 2021, RLTYco has funded thousands of transactions across more than 102 brokerages in Florida and the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut through its commission-advancing service (RLTY Capital).

The company also provides agents with a network for legal services (RLTY Legal), tax services (RLTY Tax) and a health insurance network (RLTY Health). Costs for RLTYco’s services vary. For the company’s commission-advancing service, price will differ depending on the size of the commission, time until the transaction closes, or how risky a transaction may be.

“Eric is a respected, energetic expert that the best of the industry look to for strategy and bespoke initiatives that resonate,” Briggs Elwell, co-founder and CEO of RLTYco, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to have Eric join our leadership team as his insights and relationships are invaluable.”

Of Lavanhini’s hire, RLTYco co-founder Daniel Kennedy said, “Marcelo brings sound financial acumen to RLTYco and has a diverse skill set that makes him uniquely qualified to be our chief financial officer. We’re excited to have him embark on this role at a critical point during our expansion efforts and help us deliver profitable growth, operate with efficiency at scale, and create value for our shareholders.”

Zollinger has a 25-year career and more than $2 billion in sales and marketing experience under his belt. The sales wiz has held senior management roles at Douglas Elliman, Elegran and Related Companies with gigs that have taken him to Manhattan, Texas and Chicago.

Notable projects Zollinger has worked on include One Madison, The Caledonia, Astor Place and Clarendon Back Bay in Boston.

“RLTYco is still in its infancy despite a meteoric level of transactions since inception,” Zollinger said in a statement. “I’m beyond eager about the future for this pioneering company that aims to level the playing field for agents and developers by holistically helping real estate professionals achieve their potential.”

Lavanhini previously served as vice president of finance at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. While there, he created a Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) function, a business partner program and streamlined cross-departmental collaboration, a press statement from RLTYco stated. He also designed and executed a company-wide budget and quarterly forecast process. Other key roles he’s held have included management positions at the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and Shell.

“I’m thrilled to join RLTYco in New York City and oversee growth across many verticals,” Lavanhini said in a statement. “I’m impressed with the products built to boost financial health for real estate professionals and look forward to liaising with the board and investors as we expand our service offering.”

RLTYco’s impending expansion will encompass major luxury markets across the U.S., including LA and Chicago, the company told Inman. Services newly available to agents in those areas will include RLTY Capital, RLTY Legal, RLTY Tax and RLTY Health.

Email Lillian Dickerson