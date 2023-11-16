Through the program, soon-to-be agents will be able to obtain their real estate license while simultaneously learning how to sell in some of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Real estate services company RLTY co, in collaboration with star broker Ryan Serhant’s “Sell It Like Serhant” agent sales training program, has launched a new pre-licensing sales accelerator program for aspiring real estate agents.

Through the program, soon-to-be agents will be able to obtain their real estate license while simultaneously learning how to sell in some of the world’s most competitive real estate markets, the companies announced on Monday.

The goal is to increase new agents’ success rate in the industry and change the current statistic that 85 percent of new agents leave the industry within their first two years.

“We are delighted to offer in-house our unique and contemporary services in tandem with the dynamic Ryan Serhant, the ‘Sell It Like Serhant’ Pre-licensing Sales Accelerator, and their overarching membership community,” Briggs Elwell, co-founder and CEO of RLTY co, said in a statement.

“As a real estate agent or broker from any walk of life, you inherently function as an independent contractor. This has meant historically that often you and you alone are forced to fend for yourself amid the complexity of professional services for your business, which oftentimes lacks real estate industry expertise, such as cash flow management, commissions, LLC establishment, taxes and legal needs. At RLTY co, real-time-available experts in real estate, finance, accounting and legal services have joined together to manage all these services on our clients’ behalf.”

In addition to receiving state-approved real estate pre-licensing education, individuals who enroll in the program will also have access to Sell It Like Serhant’s flagship Real Estate Core course, as well as membership to the Sell It Like Serhant program. Membership includes access to sales training, live workshops, sales templates, scripts and a 17,000-agent network.

Additionally, enrollees will gain access to digital content and interactive workshops that feature industry experts, with topics revolving around money-saving tactics, growth strategies, LLC formation, real estate accounting and more. Enrollees will also receive exclusive discounts on RLTY co’s other services, including accounting and legal services.

The accelerator course is currently available across 38 states, and pricing for the course will vary depending on the state in which the enrollee is seeking a license, since hours required to obtain a license vary by state. For example, the program will cost $647 for enrollees in New York, but in Illinois, it will cost $470.

RLTY offers a variety of services to real estate professionals, including a commission-advancing service so that agents don’t have to wait to receive their commission on a transaction, and access to healthcare through a partnership with UnitedHealthcare.

RLTY and Serhant are frequent collaborators, as the star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York is also a backer of the firm.

“The team at Sell It Like Serhant and I are thrilled to announce our incredible partnership with RLTY co,” Ryan Serhant, founder of SERHANT., said in a statement. “We ask our members present and future to stay tuned for more game-changing announcements, courses and innovations to ensure financial prosperity for real estate agents from all walks of life, from LLC inception and beyond. Because the future of real estate is looking brighter than ever, and we’re here to make sure you’re at the forefront of it all.”

Email Lillian Dickerson