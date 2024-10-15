After facing a series of lawsuits this summer from women alleging rape, the Alexander brothers are now contending with a new legal action against them from Side, which had backed their luxury firm.

Tal and Oren Alexander have gone through some rocky months, becoming the recipients of multiple lawsuits alleging that they have sexually assaulted and raped women, ultimately spurring them to part ways with their former cofounders of Official Partners.

Now, white-label brokerage Side, which backed Official, has also sued the brothers for breach of contract, alleging that the brothers and the firm failed to pay back a promissory note and uphold a security agreement that date back to Aug. 2022.

The suit was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, HousingWire reported.

The complaint states that Official Partners agreed to pay Side the principal sum of a redacted amount, plus interest, as outlined in terms that were agreed upon in the note. The complaint also says that the Alexanders also signed the note as guarantors.

After the lawsuits against the brothers alleging sexual assault came to light, Official’s other cofounders — Nicole Oge, Andrew Wachtfogel and Richard Jordan — attempted to distance themselves from the brothers. At that time, Oren and Tal stepped away from their roles at the firm and their licenses were no longer active with Side. The lawsuit complaint notes that the dissociation of their licenses was done with the brothers’ “full knowledge and consent.”

After negotiations with the brothers fell through, Oge, Wachtfogel and Jordan decided to forfeit their ownership in the company and officially left the firm on Aug. 15.

The lawsuit from Side alleges that in mid-July, the brokerage demanded payment from Official, but the firm refused. Side also demanded that the Alexanders abide by their obligations made in the security agreement, the details of which were redacted. Only Tal and Oren Alexander are named as defendants in the lawsuit, along with Official Partners New York — Ogen, Wachtfogel and Jordan, although mentioned in the complaint, are not defendants.

Given that Official and the Alexanders did not comply with Side’s request, the firm was compelled to sue, the complaint states.

Side is requesting damages that cover the unpaid balance of the promissory note, as well as accrued interest, attorneys fees and a jury trial. Side also requested that the court issue orders requiring something of the Alexanders, which was redacted as well. The Alexanders and Side did not respond to HousingWire’s requests for comment. Inman has also reached out for comment.

Prior to launching Official in 2022, the Alexanders had a team at Douglas Elliman for about 10 years.

