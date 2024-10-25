Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

When it comes to binge-worthy TV, there’s no shortage of content these days. And if you’re a horror fan, the past few years have been spine-tingling as the genre has expanded both on film and the streamers.

What does most of that hair-raising content have in common? There’s usually a house, neighborhood or town afflicted, a badass real estate agent character, or supernatural entities who need a home, including but not limited to ghosts, vampires, demons and witches.

That’s what inspired us to pull together this list of 35 binge-able TV shows with real estate at the core of the horror.

Worth binging

  1. Surreal Estate
  2. Interview with the Vampire
  3. Ghosts
  4. The Curse 
  5. Hysteria!
  6. Mayfair Witches
  7. Midnight Mass
  8. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
  9. Locke & Key
  10. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
  11. Lockwood & Co.
  12. Scream: The TV Series
  13. Wayward Pines 
  14. Wednesday
  15. Monsters
  16. Teacup
  17. Yellowjackets
  18. What We Do in the Shadows
  19. Bates Motel 
  20. The Watcher 
  21. Reality TV: 28 days haunted 
  22. My Haunted House
  23. Stranger Things 
  24. American Horror Story (Seasons 1, 3, 5, 6 and 8 especially)
  25. Dead to Me
  26. The Fall of The House of Usher
  27. Goosebumps
  28. The Haunting of Bly Manor
  29. The Haunting of Hill House
  30. The House: A Hulu Halloween Anthology
  31. Twin Peaks
  32. Castle Rock
  33. Scream Queens
  34. Ju-on: Origins
  35. Portals to Hell 

What did we miss? Share your favorite scary, suspenseful or horror-filled show in the comments section below.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×