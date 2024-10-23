Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

“Do you like scary movies?” Ever since that iconic question was posed to Drew Barrymore in the first movie in the Scream franchise, the meta-horror classic has become a must-watch for many of us during spooky season.

What you may not realize is that many horror movies have connections to real estate, from the agent at the center of 1922 silent film Nosferatu to the square footage question at the heart of 2022’s Barbarian and beyond, our industry has provided fodder for many of the scariest moments in cinema.

If you’re a horror movie aficionado, let us know: What’s your favorite scary movie? Is it an oldie and goodie or something brand new? Do you love zombies, monsters or real-life creeps when you’re ready to be scared out of your wits? Is your favorite setting for horror Disney’s Haunted Mansion, The Shining or Poltergeist? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.