Windermere’s Principal Economist Jeff Tucker looks at September’s “disappointing” existing-home sales report and discusses some of the factors impacting the numbers.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

In this exclusive series on Inman, Windermere’s Principal Economist Jeff Tucker illuminates the latest stats, reports and numbers to know this week.

Today’s number you should know: 3.84 million.

That’s the annualized rate of existing home sales in September, which came in below expectations. It’s also down 1 percent from the sales pace in August, and down 3.5 percent year over year.

This was a disappointing report. It’s a measure of just how frozen the real estate market still is, largely due to high interest rates discouraging sales activity.

Maybe surprisingly, the median price of existing homes sold in September climbed 3 percent year-over-year, up to $404,500.

That’s not a very fast pace of appreciation; in fact it’s right around the overall pace of inflation in the country right now, but the fact that it’s still positive suggests that this is a fairly balanced market.

Another indicator of a balanced market this month: inventory. There were 4.3 months of supply in September, up from 4.2 in August and even a little more than in September 2019.

So now we can finally say that buyers are not facing unusually low inventory, arguably for the first time in almost five years.

One final wrinkle for existing-home sales: The West was the only region that bucked the downward trend.

In the West, sales actually rose 5.6 percent year over year. It’s not totally clear why but it might reflect buyers in the West reacting a little more quickly to the drop in interest rates through August and early September.

Another notable number: 6.92 percent.

That’s where the 30-year mortgage rate stood on Wednesday, Oct. 23, according to Mortgage News Daily. It’s up more than three-quarters of a point from where it stood in early September, though it’s still down about half a point from where it was in May. There’ve been a couple of sharp upward movements in rates over the past month due to a few reasons.

First, the strong September jobs report and firm inflation data for September both helped to shrink the perceived risk of a recession and a drastic rate-cutting cycle. Secondly, it does seem that uncertainty around the election, and potential higher deficits next year, are raising borrowing rates. All of that created a perfect storm for interest rates to rise in the last month.

Jeff Tucker is the Principal Economist for Windermere Real Estate in Seattle, Washington. Connect with him on X or Facebook

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×