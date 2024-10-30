Rechat markets itself as an “experience management platform” for its library of tools that assist agents from lead initiation through deal completion — the entire transaction experience.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Marketing software company Rechat has been tapped by Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty to provide agents with a range of artificial intelligence-backed creative and business communication solutions, Inman has learned.

Rechat markets itself as an “experience management platform” for its library of tools that assist agents from lead initiation through deal completion — the entire transaction experience, according to an announcement on Friday.

“Pacific Sotheby’s advisors will have access to a comprehensive suite of features, including automated marketing campaigns, advanced CRM capabilities, and powerful email communications, enabling them to focus on what they do best: providing unparalleled service and expertise to their clients,” executives said.

The brokerage is among the most prominent corporate brands in Southern California luxury, listings seven- and eight-figure homes in markets like Newport Beach, Dana Point, La Jolla, Del Mar, Coronado and Laguna Beach. The enterprise-level deal with Rechat should further elevate its ability to compete among a wide range of major brokerages and luxury independents.

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty Chief Technology Officer Will Stokes said the new partnership “represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering an exceptional real estate experience.”

“With Rechat’s advanced platform, our advisors will be better equipped to connect with clients, market luxury properties effectively, and manage their workflows seamlessly,” Stokes said in a statement. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to set new standards in the luxury real estate market.”

Rechat deploys much of its experience in the mobile environment, where most agents conduct daily dealings. A 2023 Inman review found that Rechat “is well-versed in email marketing, video creation and outreach, listing promotion, creative asset production and distribution, contact management.”

“On the post-lead capture end of things, it offers a competitive transaction oversight module that is surprisingly granular for a mobile-first approach. Rechat does a lot of what a lot of other apps do separately,” the review concludes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, a brokerage that shares our vision of innovation in the real estate industry and prioritizes the consumer experience,” said Rechat CEO Shayan Hamidi, a frequent speaker at Inman Connect who won a Best in Proptech Award in 2023.

“Together,” Hamidi added, “we will elevate the way luxury real estate is marketed and sold, providing their advisors with the tools they need to succeed in this ever-evolving industry.”

Email Craig Rowe