Flyhomes has introduced a new home search tool, NeighborVote, designed to elevate voter preparedness by leveraging technology to identify whether neighborhoods lean Republican or Democratic, Business Wire reported Friday.

According to the report, the Seattle-based real estate brokerage and mortgage lender uses Flyhomes AI to power these insights, which are not available on platforms like Zillow, Realtor.com or Homes.com, giving NeighborVote a distinct edge.

“This data is all publicly available, but it’s fragmented across sources and presented in a way that’s only accessible to academic researchers,” Adam Hopson, chief strategy officer of Flyhomes, said. “We know of nowhere else that it is presented in such a consumer-friendly interface, right alongside the other information you’d want to know about a home.”

Hopson added, “Our goal is for consumers to use NeighborVote just as they would Walk Score or school ratings to evaluate homes.”

Since its launch in 2016, Flyhomes has sought to transform the homebuying and selling experience through innovations like the Flyhomes Cash Offer and Buy Before You Sell, which offer clients and partners increased certainty in the real estate market, while Flyhomes AI equips them with comprehensive real estate insights.

NeighborVote combines precinct-level voting data aggregated by the MIT Election Data & Science Lab with Flyhomes AI, allowing users to ask questions such as “Is this home in a red or blue neighborhood?” or view political insights directly on a home’s listing page, according to the report.

The tool also provides details on past presidential and congressional elections and current representatives.

“This launch is not a political statement,” Tushar Garg, co-founder and CEO of Flyhomes, said.

“We simply explored the potential of information retrieval with AI and large language models and asked ourselves: ‘Would knowing the political affiliation of neighbors help customers make more informed home-buying decisions?’ The answer was a resounding yes. We also think that even those not searching for a home will find it interesting to see how their neighbors voted in elections — they might be surprised by what they discover.”