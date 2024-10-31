Find out how this luxury leader puts her background in finance to work for her team and her clients and where she sees Manhattan’s market headed next.

Specializing in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Amanda Field Jordan has been at the helm of some of the Field Team’s highest-profile transactions. The daughter of team founder Nikki Field, her road to real estate was a winding one, working as vice president at Morgan Stanley and as an investment banking, corporate strategy and business development recruiter for The Capstone Partnership.

With $5 billion-plus in sales, The Field Team has been the No. 1-producing team at Sotheby’s International Realty for 23 out of the past 25 years, due in part to a business and branding philosophy that focuses on specialization. “We are a team of specialists. Each member excels in a specific area of the market — location, price point and client profile.”

Find out how this luxury leader puts her background in finance to work for her team and her clients and where she sees Manhattan’s market headed next.

Name: Amanda Field Jordan

Title: Global real estate advisor, associate broker

Experience: Eight years in real estate, 13 years in finance and recruiting

Location: Manhattan

Team Name: The Field Team

Rankings: No. 1 team at Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Team size: 15 members of the team

Sales volume: $280 million (2023)

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

It’s not as easy as it looks on TV. Deals have become increasingly more complex, and working with a knowledgeable broker is key to securing the best opportunity.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

We need to constantly pivot and follow the money.

What’s your top prediction for 2025?

The Manhattan market will rebound after interest rates begin to decrease and the U.S. presidential election is behind us. Prices will begin to climb as buyers re-enter the market, and we anticipate a sellers market by 2026.

What’s your top tip for newly formed teams?

Trust is key for growth. As a team, members must be able to work together and help one another. If they don’t trust each other, it impacts the entire organization. Newly formed teams should also look for people with varying skill sets to complement one another.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

It’s OK to say no. Whether it’s to taking on a listing or working with a client, if it’s not right for you, say no to it.

