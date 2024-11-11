As the new year approaches, bringing fresh resolutions, it also ushers in innovations poised to shape modern homes. In a recent report, Zillow shared data-driven predictions for trends that will blend technology with comfort, sustainability and climate resilience in 2025.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

As the new year approaches, bringing fresh resolutions, it also ushers in innovations poised to shape modern homes.

On Monday, Zillow shared data-driven predictions for home trends that will blend technology with comfortable design, sustainability and climate resilience in 2025.

Emerging trends include whole-home batteries, vintage decor, cozy living spaces and home libraries designed to bridge this gap.

“Technology has enabled homeowners to live more sustainably and more affordably, which is a growing priority for prospective buyers,” explains Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert.

“Energy-efficient and climate-resilient home features are quickly gaining popularity as homeowners look to keep costs down, including insurance costs. At the same time, a home is not just a checklist of practical features, it’s a feeling. Homeowners and buyers today are looking to the past to create a sense of warmth, character and comfort in even the most high-tech environments.”

Zillow’s insights are based on an analysis of hundreds of home features and design styles mentioned in millions of for-sale property listings this year. As demand rises, agents increasingly highlight these features to attract buyers.

Electric features

Today’s homebuyers are increasingly prioritizing sustainable and eco-friendly features in their search for a new home.

Mentions of whole-home batteries have surged by 62 percent compared to last year, making it the fastest-growing feature in Zillow’s analysis this year. These batteries store surplus energy from solar panels and can serve as backup power during outages. Additionally, listings featuring solar panels have risen by 18 percent, along with increased mentions of terms like “sustainable” and “green.”

Buyers are also showing greater interest in electric vehicle (EV) chargers, which now appear in 34 percent more listings than they did a year ago. Electric cooking options are gaining popularity too, with mentions of induction cooktops increasing by 5 percent.

Cozy vibes

The term “cozy” has become a highly desirable design feature, as homebuyers shift toward smaller, more intimate spaces that prioritize affordability and sustainability — reversing the pandemic-era trend of seeking larger spaces. Expansive great rooms are being replaced by more compact, purposeful areas like dens and dining rooms.

Listings that highlight “cozy” spaces have increased by 35 percent compared to the previous year.

Old-world comeback

“Granny style” is making a comeback, with growing interest in floral patterns, tapestries, antique furniture and chintz. This nostalgic shift is edging out the Grand Millennial style, appearing in 14 percent more listings than in 2023, while mentions of vintage decor have risen by 9 percent.

Bibliophilic design and home libraries are also on the upswing, featured 22 percent more frequently in listings on Zillow. Additionally, Victorian-era sculleries — secondary kitchens used to discreetly handle meal prep and cleanup — are making a comeback, showing up in 8 percent more listings compared to a year ago.

Climate resiliency

As climate-related disasters become more common, sellers are increasingly emphasizing features that offer added protection. According to Zillow’s research, 86 percent of recent buyers consider it very important for a home to include at least one climate-resilient feature.

Zillow’s listings mentioning flood barriers have risen by 22 percent compared to last year, while mentions of seismic retrofitting have increased by 20 percent. References to water catchment systems are up 19 percent, and drought-resistant turf yards have grown by 14 percent.

Spa-inspired wet rooms

Once reserved for upscale hotels, wet rooms are now making their way into homes as the latest spa-inspired luxury. These spaces combine the shower and bathtub into one seamless, waterproof area, eliminating the need for traditional shower curbs or enclosures. Mentions of wet rooms in Zillow listings have increased by 19 percent.

This emerging bathroom trend reflects a broader focus on wellness design. As buyers become more conscious of how their living spaces affect their physical and mental health, the search for wellness features increase — up 16 percent compared to last year.

Email Richelle Hammiel