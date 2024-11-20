Designed to comfortably house up to 36 people, the bunker includes 10 bedrooms, three private bathrooms and a large master bedroom with a private bathroom. There is also the option to add six to eight additional bedrooms in the existing upper mezzanine.

The demand for underground bunkers surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought safety. Now, political unrest in the Northeastern U.S. and Great Lakes region has renewed interest in so-called survivalist real estate, including the Patmos Underground Bunker Facility in north-central Indiana.

According to the bunker’s website, the facility spans 11,500 square feet and is nestled within 5.36 acres of terrain, offering unparalleled protection and accommodating up to 36 people. The facility is touted as ideal for large families, trusted business partners or a network of survivalists.

“For those who understand the profound responsibility of protecting their families and ensuring future prosperity, Patmos is more than just a bunker — it’s a legacy,” the bunker’s website states. “The facility represents not just security, but a deliberate, thoughtful investment in long-term survival and autonomy. As society becomes more vulnerable to collapse, those who act now to secure a self-sufficient, well-defended haven will be the ones who thrive.”

The cost for the bunker’s high-level protection is substantial — $2.75 million, payable in cash.

Located in North Central Indiana, around two hours from Chicago and four hours from Detroit, the facility’s exact location “will be disclosed to qualified buyers upon non-disclosure ratification and redacted proof of funds” to protect the current and future owner, the website stated.

Inside the bunker, occupants will find extensive long-term amenities, including a spacious communal kitchen equipped with two large refrigerators. The facility is stocked with $100,000 worth of 25-year freeze-dried foods, enough to sustain all three dozen potential occupants. The climate-controlled storage ensures that the food remains viable for years, providing a reliable, long-term food source.

Water security is also a key feature, with two independent private wells, each delivering over 25 gallons per minute of potable water. Additionally, the property features a small river, safely located above the floodplain, which provides an emergency backup water source.

With safety listed as a top priority in the bunker, the facility comes complete with a small, fully-equipped trauma medical room for emergency procedures.

To protect against external threats, the bunker is reinforced by blast/ballistic doors to withstand forced entry, armed attacks, and pressure waves. It also features radiation shielding, air filtration, climate control systems and alternative energy sources for grid-down situations.

Surveillance is provided by a network of external and internal hard-wired cameras, allowing both on-site and remote viewing. For added asset protection, the facility includes an embassy-grade internal vault designed to securely store high-value assets, including cash, precious metals, firearms, irreplaceable documents and cryptocurrency cold storage keys.

With robust security systems already in place, the facility offers ample space for future enhancements. Potential upgrades include a fortified 40-foot tower, expanded solar power systems and sustainable external food production systems — allowing the property to support and secure its occupants for years.

During the pandemic, demand for underground bunkers surged as individuals sought off-grid living solutions and secure spaces to quarantine. Companies like Vivos, which operates a network of shelters globally, saw a notable rise in COVID-related inquiries. Similarly, Rising S Company, known for building and selling underground bunkers, reported a sharp increase in demand as people prepared for uncertain futures and prioritized self-sufficient, isolated living spaces.

