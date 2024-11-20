Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

There’s no question about it: 2024 has been a tough year for a lot of people, especially in the real estate industry. From scandals and controversies to dollars and cents (or the lack thereof, in this slow market) — you could be forgiven if your attitude is pretty sour.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR NOVEMBER

And yet, we find ourselves in the season of gratitude, with Thanksgiving just around the corner, and nobody knows more about looking on the bright side than real estate pros.

We know you’ve been doing your affirmations and keeping your gratitude journal to keep the vibes high, so tell us: What are you grateful for this year? Did you (against all odds) end up having your best year ever? Did you get an impossible listing — and get it sold? Did you help some truly deserving buyers find their dream home? Are you just grateful the year is almost over? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.