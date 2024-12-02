Often called a slice of paradise, Hawaii is home to sandy shores and crystal clear waters, making it an ideal vacation destination. But many who visit find it impossible to leave. “The beaches are phenomenal, and people are always in the sunshine,” says Megan J. MacArthur, broker associate at Aloha Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s a definite sense of vitality here — that’s the main magnetism of the place.”

Located around 2,400 miles away from the U.S. mainland, life in Hawaii thrives on community. “Everybody knows who you are, and we all work together,” says MacArthur. Born and raised in Hawaii, she carries this sense of community into her work.

Partnerships for success

In 2017, MacArthur partnered with fellow realtor Alethea Lai to form MacArthur and Lai Group. “We have become a powerful, fun, well-balanced team,” MacArthur says. Working together also allows them to take a break when needed, knowing they leave their work in capable hands. “Partnering definitely provided support for both of us and for our families,” she says. “It allows us to have a sustainable career in real estate and not burn out.”

MacArthur is always looking for ways to collaborate with other agents, and being a part of the Sotheby’s International Realty network has catalyzed this. “It encourages you to perform at a certain level that is inherent within the brand,” she says. This proved especially helpful when a client reached out to MacArthur for help securing a property out of Hawaii. “I knew I had to find the best of the best, and a few hours after contacting people in my network, I was referred to a great agent in the relevant area. Within a week, they were in escrow and soon after closed the deal. Everyone was satisfied.”

A human touch in the digital age

Strong relationships are central to MacArthur’s approach. “The main focus of this job is people. Sometimes our clients are scared, or they need a friend, and it’s important to build a connection with them.” It is a skill she feels is vital to nurture as more technology is introduced to the field.

“Young agents are very savvy with digital tools, using them for presentations and social media, but they can often hide behind them,” she says. While MacArthur agrees that the technology available to agents today is invaluable to many sales, she believes the classic methods sometimes can’t be beaten. “Pick up the phone,” she says. “By talking to people and meeting them, you build relationships that can last a lifetime.”

The full story

MacArthur has learned to always remain focused on the big picture. “There are so many moving parts in every sale,” she says — and all of them need to be managed. “You must pay attention to the unknowns and not take anything for granted. It’s important to be centered and aware the whole time, and when it’s time to act, you’ll be ready to support however needed.”

Experience the latest from Sotheby’s International Realty on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok.