Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Inman, the industry leader in real estate news and events, is proud to announce its team of Inman Ambassadors for Inman Connect New York, Jan. 22-24, 2025, at the Hilton New York Midtown. Led by Matt Richling, team lead at New Purveyors brokered by RE/MAX Hallmark and this year’s head ambassador, the team will play an integral role in making Inman Connect a space where the real estate community comes together to connect, grow and thrive.

Richling has taken the lead in building this year’s Ambassador program, assembling a dynamic group of professionals who embody the spirit of collaboration. “This year’s Ambassadors are not just participants; they are leaders dedicated to creating a supportive, inclusive environment where attendees can learn, grow and take their businesses to the next level,” Richling shared. “It’s an honor to work alongside this group to elevate the Inman Connect experience for everyone.”

The Inman Ambassadors are more than event participants — they are community builders who actively foster relationships, share real-time insights and enhance the overall Connect experience. With their influential networks and commitment to advancing the industry, these ambassadors make Inman Connect New York an unmissable opportunity for real estate professionals.

Meet the 2025 Ambassadors:

  • Matt Richling, team lead at New Purveyors brokered by RE/MAX Hallmark and Inman’s head ambassador
  • Liz Alarcon, REAL Brokerage
  • Elias Astuto, #TeamFAST by eXp Realty
  • Brandon Blankenship, Keller Williams
  • Toni Carone, Long & Foster Real Estate WV/VA/MD/DC
  • Brad Cook, REAL Brokerage
  • Heather Cook, REAL Brokerage
  • Susan Culverhouse, Sotheby’s International Realty
  • Michael DeVita, Art of Real Estate
  • Nikki Taylor Friedman, Douglas Elliman
  • Thalina Garcia, NAN & Co. Properties
  • Gabrielle Gilbert, SERHANT.
  • Jeff Goodman, Brown Harris Stevens
  • Alex Guckenberger, Compass
  • Tiare Kabazawa, Coldwell Banker
  • Emilie Levecque, Portside Real Estate Group
  • Kristine Milkovitch, The Milkovich Team
  • Crystal Miller, Jason Mitchell Group
  • Joe Oz Ossichak, Oz Group – EXP Realty
  • Audrey Rozier, Keller Williams
  • Lindsey Schmidt, Fathom Realty
  • Zak Shellhammer, Marketing Coach
  • Scott Steadman, Windermere
  • Karen Stone, REAL Brokerage
  • Jasmine Sunkara, eXp Realty
  • Dina Williams, Engel & Völkers
  • Vernon Williams III, #TeamFAST by eXp Realty

These ambassadors represent a wide spectrum of experience, backgrounds and perspectives, but they share a common goal: to help shape the future of real estate by fostering collaboration and growth at Inman Connect New York.

Don’t miss your chance to meet them.

Inman Connect New York will feature standout speakers, incredible networking events, strategic partnership opportunities, delivering business breakthroughs and new friends to last a lifetime.

It’s not too late to register.

Secure your spot at Inman Connect New York today and join the leaders and innovators redefining the future of real estate.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×