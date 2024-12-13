Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Inman, the industry leader in real estate news and events, is proud to announce its team of Inman Ambassadors for Inman Connect New York, Jan. 22-24, 2025, at the Hilton New York Midtown. Led by Matt Richling, team lead at New Purveyors brokered by RE/MAX Hallmark and this year’s head ambassador, the team will play an integral role in making Inman Connect a space where the real estate community comes together to connect, grow and thrive.

Richling has taken the lead in building this year’s Ambassador program, assembling a dynamic group of professionals who embody the spirit of collaboration. “This year’s Ambassadors are not just participants; they are leaders dedicated to creating a supportive, inclusive environment where attendees can learn, grow and take their businesses to the next level,” Richling shared. “It’s an honor to work alongside this group to elevate the Inman Connect experience for everyone.”

The Inman Ambassadors are more than event participants — they are community builders who actively foster relationships, share real-time insights and enhance the overall Connect experience. With their influential networks and commitment to advancing the industry, these ambassadors make Inman Connect New York an unmissable opportunity for real estate professionals.

Matt Richling , team lead at New Purveyors brokered by RE/MAX Hallmark and Inman’s head ambassador

, team lead at New Purveyors brokered by RE/MAX Hallmark and Inman’s head ambassador Liz Alarcon , REAL Brokerage

, REAL Brokerage Elias Astuto , #TeamFAST by eXp Realty

, #TeamFAST by eXp Realty Brandon Blankenship , Keller Williams

, Keller Williams Toni Carone , Long & Foster Real Estate WV/VA/MD/DC

, Long & Foster Real Estate WV/VA/MD/DC Brad Cook , REAL Brokerage

, REAL Brokerage Heather Cook , REAL Brokerage

, REAL Brokerage Susan Culverhouse , Sotheby’s International Realty

, Sotheby’s International Realty Michael DeVita , Art of Real Estate

, Art of Real Estate Nikki Taylor Friedman , Douglas Elliman

, Douglas Elliman Thalina Garcia , NAN & Co. Properties

, NAN & Co. Properties Gabrielle Gilbert , SERHANT.

, SERHANT. Jeff Goodman , Brown Harris Stevens

, Brown Harris Stevens Alex Guckenberger , Compass

, Compass Tiare Kabazawa , Coldwell Banker

, Coldwell Banker Emilie Levecque , Portside Real Estate Group

, Portside Real Estate Group Kristine Milkovitch , The Milkovich Team

, The Milkovich Team Crystal Miller , Jason Mitchell Group

, Jason Mitchell Group Joe Oz Ossichak , Oz Group – EXP Realty

, Oz Group – EXP Realty Audrey Rozier , Keller Williams

, Keller Williams Lindsey Schmidt , Fathom Realty

, Fathom Realty Zak Shellhammer , Marketing Coach

, Marketing Coach Scott Steadman , Windermere

, Windermere Karen Stone , REAL Brokerage

, REAL Brokerage Jasmine Sunkara , eXp Realty

, eXp Realty Dina Williams , Engel & Völkers

, Engel & Völkers Vernon Williams III, #TeamFAST by eXp Realty

These ambassadors represent a wide spectrum of experience, backgrounds and perspectives, but they share a common goal: to help shape the future of real estate by fostering collaboration and growth at Inman Connect New York.

