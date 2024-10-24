Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Clear Cooperation is at the center of one of the most pressing debates in real estate today. Should it evolve or be eliminated entirely? At Inman Connect New York, industry leaders James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome, and Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency, will take the stage and go head-to-head to tackle this critical issue.

Dwiggins, a strong advocate for Clear Cooperation, argues that it ensures fairness and transparency, particularly for smaller brokerages. He warns that without it, larger firms will hoard listings, making it harder for smaller companies to compete and ultimately reducing buyers’ access to the full market.

On the other side, Umansky believes Clear Cooperation is outdated and limits competition. He advocates for giving sellers more control over how their homes are marketed, arguing that the policy stifles innovation and hinders agents’ ability to serve their clients fully.

This isn’t just another debate — it’s a pivotal moment for the future of how real estate business is conducted. The stakes are high, and the outcome could reshape how listings are shared, how agents compete, and how consumers access the market.

Don’t miss your chance to witness this landmark debate, Jan. 22-24, 2025 at the Hilton New York Midtown.

Secure your spot today before prices go up.

