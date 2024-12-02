Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Developing resilience

Our industry has undergone seismic shifts and will continue to see some big changes over the next couple of years. Amid these changes, developing resilience has never been a bigger professional asset.

These Inman Connect New York sessions will cover how to adapt to the ever-evolving world of real estate. We’re going beyond mere survival mode. We’re building strategies to empower the leaders of real estate’s next era.

Take a deep dive into the key changes following the recent NAR legal settlements, focusing on how these shifts impact agent practices, commission structures and client relationships. Together, we’ll discover what 2025 holds for the industry and how agents should strategically prepare for the future.

Session Spotlight: Leading and Rebuilding After Disaster Strikes

How should our industry respond to climate instability? Industry experts sit down to discuss compelling boots-on-the-ground experiences in rebuilding communities following a natural disaster. We’ll explore the vital role agents play in recovery efforts and examine what actions they’ve taken to support affected neighborhoods.

This session is all about leveraging the power of positive thinking to transform your business in 2025. How you finish this year is how you start next year. Learn how to train your mind to respond differently, and get out of a losing mindset.

Communicating your value

In the post-settlement era, it is essential for agents to know how to communicate their value to clients in order to effectively negotiate — and justify — their commission rates.

These Inman Connect New York sessions cover how to build a brand that clearly communicates your value and expertise before you reach the negotiation stage, and strategies for closing the deal once you’re there.

Differentiating yourself is more important now than ever. Join a discussion on how to create a strong personal brand and effectively communicate your unique value proposition to attract and retain clients.

Landing big clients takes more than luck. Top-producing agents reveal how to allocate your time, effort and resources to position yourself in the right social and networking circles, giving you the inside track to win major business.

Session Spotlight: Negotiation Power Hour

In this session dedicated to negotiating, you’ll get the tactics required to master the art of the deal and close every time.

Session Spotlight: Agent Marketing Summit

Learn how to master the algorithm and make a great digital first impression. Get the tips, tricks and the latest in martech in this power hour session dedicated to marketing yourself as an agent.

Looking ahead

We may not have a crystal ball, but we’ve got the next best thing. We’re bringing top market experts to Inman Connect New York to share their predictions of what’s coming down the pipeline for residential real estate in 2025.

Plus, get the latest in tech innovations from those at the leading edge. These sessions are all about looking ahead and moving forward.

Session Spotlight: The Next Wave of Brokerage Models

New brokerage models are hitting the scene, offering creative approaches for agents and brokers. Join top industry leaders to unpack these innovations and discuss how they’ll impact the competitive landscape.

With low inventory and affordability issues affecting the market, what is the path forward? This expert panel will explore strategies around new construction, zoning reforms, and other innovative approaches to tackle these industry challenges.

Prepare yourself for the future by merging strategy with technology. In this session, you’ll learn the latest in tech and trends from proptech experts, including how AI is transforming the industry.

View the full agenda here, plus take a look at our speaker lineup here. See you in New York!