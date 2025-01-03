Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Just weeks after being taken into federal custody, embattled luxury broker Oren Alexander and his twin brother, Alon Alexander, have been hit with another lawsuit alleging the brothers raped a minor in Aspen in 2017.

The lawsuit was filed by a woman named Maylen Gehret, now a resident of Pennsylvania, who met the twins by chance at a bar in Aspen in 2017 when she was 17 years old, the complaint filed on Monday says. Gehret was in town for the Winter X Games that year. The brothers were 29 years old at the time.

When Gehret walked into the Bootsy Bellows club, which has since been shuttered, with two female friends in January 2017, Alon almost immediately walked over to the party and urged them to join himself, Oren and some other young men at their table, the complaint states.

After learning of Gehret’s age, Alon “told Maylen that he loved the fact that she was in high school and that he liked high school girls,” according to the complaint. The brothers then ordered the women drinks, knowing that they were underage — drinks that Gehret later believed had been drugged.

As the evening progressed, Gehret “began feeling hazy and limp,” according to the complaint. At one point, she allegedly laid her head down on Alon’s knee because it felt “heavy and clouded,” which Alon tried to distract attention from by telling her to sit upright and “stop being so dramatic.”

At the bar’s closing time, the Alexanders started talking about an after-party at their room at The Little Nell hotel, at which they made it sound like others would be attending. But after the party arrived in an Uber to the hotel, it was apparent that no one else was coming. The brothers took the three women to their room, where they allegedly insisted on keeping the lights off.

At that point, one of Gehret’s friends passed out, and Alon allegedly “digitally penetrated” Gehret on one of the room’s beds. Then, he brought Gehret into the bathroom, where he locked the door and raped her. Afterwards, Gehret said Alon forced her to shower.

Meanwhile in the bedroom, the complaint alleges that Oren had also “digitally penetrated” the still-conscious friend and attempted to rape her, but she was able to fight Oren off and leave the room. As Oren allegedly turned his focus toward the unconscious friend and started to force his hand down her pants, Gehret announced they were leaving.

Lawyers for the Alexander brothers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit was filed under the Colorado Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act, under which the plaintiff’s statute of limitations would expire by Jan. 1, 2025, the complaint explains. Gehret is seeking a jury trial and compensatory damages.

The alleged incident follows what federal prosecutors have described as a “sex trafficking scheme” that extended more than 10 years in which the brothers, alongside older brother Tal, lured women to travel with them or meet them in private locations, and then sexually assaulted and/or raped them, sometimes with other men.

In December, Oren, Alon and Tal were arrested by the FBI in Miami. They are currently being held in a federal detention center. The sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking charges against them hold a 15-year minimum prison sentence. Oren and Alon were also charged by the state of Florida with sexual battery.

Tal has been denied bail and will be transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. A Miami judge is expected to decide on Oren and Alon’s bonds on Friday. Attorneys for Oren and Alon have proposed securing the bond “in any amount” in order to allow the brothers to be released on house arrest.

