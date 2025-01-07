Greystar Real Estate Partners, Blackstone’s LivCor and Cushman & Wakefield are among the institutional landlords accused of fixing rental prices — to the detriment of “millions” of renters.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The U.S. Department of Justice has added six major landlords to an ongoing antitrust lawsuit against rental software maker RealPage, officials announced Tuesday.

The landlords were added to the suit via an amended complaint that accuses them of participating “in an unlawful scheme to decrease competition among landlords in apartment pricing, harming millions of American renters,” according to a DOJ statement. The landlords are also accused of trying to set rents using “each other’s competitively sensitive information through common pricing algorithms.”

Collectively, the six landlords oversee 1.3 million units across the U.S. The landlords include:

Greystar Real Estate Partners

Blackstone’s LivCor

Camden Property Trust

Cushman & Wakefield Inc and Pinnacle Property Management Services

Willow Bridge Property Company

Cortland Management

Inman has reached out to these companies and will update this story with any response they provide.

The DOJ first announced its antitrust suit in August. At the time, the feds accused RealPage of using a rental pricing algorithm that effectively allowed landlords to share information and fix prices. The case was the first major antitrust suit to take direct aim at an algorithm, and in an August statement Attorney General Merrick Garland said that “using software as the sharing mechanism does not immunize this scheme from Sherman Act liability.”

For its part, RealPage denied wrongdoing and accused the DOJ of trying to “scapegoat pro-competitive technology that has been used responsibly for years.” The company reiterated its position last month when announcing that the DOJ had ended a separate criminal probe into multifamily rental pricing.

The antitrust case against RealPage is still ongoing, now with six landlords also in the feds’ crosshairs. In addition to mentioning an alleged price fixing “scheme,” the DOJ’s statement on Tuesday accused the landlords of “communicating with competitors’ senior managers about rents” and participating in RealPage-hosted groups where executives discussed pricing methodology, among other things.

In addition to announcing the new amended complaint Tuesday, the DOJ also revealed in its statement that it has reached a proposed resolution with Cortland. The resolution would bar Cortland from using rivals’ competitive data to train or run pricing models. It would also prevent the company from using third-party pricing software to set rents without a court-appointed supervisor, as well as disallow the sharing of rental prices with other property managers in order to set those prices.

The proposed resolution, known as a consent decree, still needs court approval to become final.

In addition to the DOJ, the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington have also joined the case as co-plaintiffs.

Read the amended complaint here (if the document doesn’t load, refresh the page):

Email Jim Dalrymple II