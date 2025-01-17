Agents have drawn on all their resources to play “matchmaker” to place people who don’t need to use secondary properties with those who need housing in the area. Results are mixed, but it’s working for some.

Since the devastating scope of the wildfires in Los Angeles has become increasingly apparent, real estate agents have been working relentlessly to find housing options for the displaced.

Agents have told Inman of working 15 hour-plus days, constantly fielding phone calls and receiving multiple inquiries on properties within an hour of listing them for sale or for rent.

It would be a lot to keep up with under normal circumstances — but they’re also dealing with the threat of potentially spreading fires, poor air quality, and a huge portion of the county’s inventory now demolished. More than 12,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed thus far by the fires that have ravaged LA County.

Rather than be defeated, agents are drawing on all their resources. Many have turned to their second-homeowner clients, imploring them, if they don’t need to use secondary properties right now, to consider offering them up to those who have no place to stay, at least on a short-term basis.

Last week, Josh Altman of The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman told Inman, “We just started calling all of our clients who have extra houses that are income houses or they’re not living there or they’re staged, and trying to figure out if there was a way where we can make those houses available for some of the people who have lost their homes. So we’re trying to do everything we can.”

It is no simple task to pin down just how many properties in and around Los Angeles are used as second homes. Since the city limits short-term rentals to primary residences and has a 120-night cap on nights rented, some vacation rental managers do not operate in the city, like Vacasa.

But data from the U.S. Census Bureau analyzed by luxury vacation home co-ownership company Pacaso offers some insights into how many properties are used as secondary or vacation homes. In 2023, there were 234,000 vacant housing units in LA County, about 32,000 of which were used seasonally, recreationally or for occasional use.

In Ventura County, which is northwest of Malibu, there were 17,000 vacant housing units in 2023, 5,800 of which were designated for seasonal, recreational or occasional use.

Although these census estimates are now outdated — and some of those vacant properties could potentially now be destroyed as a result of the wildfires — it suggests that there is a fair amount of vacant housing that could be repurposed to shelter those who can no longer occupy their homes.

Fortunately, savvy agents know how to dig up such homes.

“The good agents know how to share information,” Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman told Inman. “We have good relationships; they know how to be really resourceful.

“I’m just personally calling a lot of my clients who have two homes and pleading with them, ‘Do you really need to be here for the next three months? Would you move out? Because this family has three kids in school and they really need a home.’ So that’s what I’m doing, calling people with second homes and seeing if they’ll move.”

Not everyone Hohnen has contacted immediately agrees to offer up their second home since it requires a lot of trust to allow someone you don’t know to live inside one of your most significant assets. But she said that most of her clients have come around after thinking it over for a few days — especially those whose children are already grown and who don’t need to worry about schooling.

“I think there is innate goodness in people,” Hohnen told Inman. “While sometimes people say ‘no’ in the beginning, they are actually thinking about it without me pressuring them at all and coming back to me and saying, ‘Now is our chance to do something else,’ whether it’s drive across country or traveling more. But people want to help the other people who are homeless in our community and it’s really wonderful. Today I got a call from someone who said ‘I can work from New York for a year.'”

Other agents are encountering more hesitancy from second homeowners. Adam Brawer of Compass said that while there are a substantial number of second homes in the area and over 4,000 Airbnb listings, it’s a matter of making those available to evacuees.

“While a few owners have shown willingness, the majority remain hesitant,” Brawer told Inman in an email. “In my experience, property owners are more open to these discussions when their homes are set up for rental, such as income properties already being used for short-term rentals (Airbnb or VRBO).

“It’s definitely taking some convincing,” he continued. “Many second homeowners are new to the idea of being a landlord and have understandable concerns. We emphasize the opportunity for positive cash flow, especially given today’s high-interest rate environment, which can make a secondary property more of an asset than an expense. For income property owners already familiar with leasing, the discussion often focuses on the goodwill and community support they can provide while maintaining the business aspect of their investments.”

Out of their 16,000-person database, Tami Pardee’s agents at Pardee Properties have identified 150 second-homeowners willing to offer their properties up for lease for those in crisis.

“It’s been amazing the response, actually,” Pardee told Inman. “People have really come to the table and offered [their properties].”

“And what we’re doing is, as a completely no cost [service] on our end, we’re just really playing a matchmaker,” she continued. “So we’re basically just putting them in direct contact with each other. We’re taking ourselves out of the brokerage part of that … And then they go ahead and they put their lease together. We’ve given them an attorney, obviously, to use to go ahead and put their leases together and it’s just a pro bono service we’re doing for those in need.”

As to whether or not the number of vacant homes and apartments in the area (whether they are second homes or not) can mostly meet the demand of those who no longer have a home to go to, Pardee said it was probably too early to tell, since people are still learning the extent of damage to their home and trying to figure out what to do next — whether that’s stay in LA or move somewhere else.

“I think a lot of people are getting housed,” she said. “I mean, it’s working. I don’t know how many … I don’t know if there’s just too great of a demand.”

