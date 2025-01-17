Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The Los Angeles wildfires have raged on across California since igniting last week, leaving behind a trail of devastation. So far, 27 people are dead and 12,000 structures, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed.

Among the thousands affected, dozens of high-profile celebrities have also suffered immense losses. Addams Family actor, 76-year-old Carel Struyken, and his wife lost their Altadena home of 12 years to the Eaton Fire.

Paris Hilton, devastated by the destruction of her Malibu home, mourned the loss of the home where she raised her two children, Phoenix and London. In an emotional Instagram post, Hilton reflected on the memories her family made.

“It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner,” Hilton wrote on Instagram last week. “To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.”

As more heartbreaking stories emerge, they continue to shed light on the severity of the wildfire crisis and the urgent need for solutions.

Culled from reports from across the globe, and especially The Spokesman-Review and Vulture, here’s a closer look at some of the Hollywood celebrities hit hardest by these devastating fires.

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg: Actors

Bryan Greenberg and his wife, Jamie Chung, created a joint Instagram Reel announcing the loss of what was “supposed to be our forever home.”

The Reel shows the remains of the home — a pile of debris with only a few partial walls still standing. Despite the loss, the couple expressed gratitude that their family is safe.

To assist others not as fortunate, the couple created a GoFundMe campaign to support relief and recovery efforts. The campaign will provide $1,000 relief grants to each individual impacted by the disaster. So far, the campaign has raised nearly $4 million and has distributed over 500 grants.

Barbara Corcoran: Real estate mogul, TV personality

“Our beloved Tahitian Terrace community off PCH in the Palisades has been devastated,” founder of real estate brokerage The Corcoran Group and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran shared in a heartfelt social media post. “The place where memories were made, friendships were built, and lives were shared has been tragically destroyed,” she continued.

Corcoran lived in the Tahitian Terrace Mobile Home Park for the past five years, forming lasting relationships with her neighbors in the tight-knit community.

In response to the wildfire, Corcoran organized a GoFundMe campaign “to help those most in need cover immediate essentials like food, clothing and shelter as they take the first steps towards rebuilding their lives,” the campaign stated.

The campaign has raised over $165,000 in donations, steadily progressing toward its $600,000 goal.

Mel Gibson: Actor, filmmaker

In a phone interview with NewsNation, Mel Gibson shared that he lost his Malibu home, where he lived for over a decade, in the Palisades Fire.

Although Gibson lost personal effects — photographs, files and memories — he expressed relief that his family was able to escape safely. He also mentioned that his chickens survived the disaster.

Gibson was in Austin, Texas, recording the Joe Rogan podcast when the fire reached his neighborhood.

Bella Hadid: Model

Supermodel Bella Hadid revealed that her childhood home, the Carbon Canyon Estate, was destroyed in the wildfires. The oceanview property is where she and her sister, fellow model Gigi Hadid, grew up with their mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, and her now-ex-husband David Foster.

The family purchased the home in 2007 and created countless memories there over the years.

Bella shared a heartbreaking photo of her childhood bedroom engulfed in flames, writing, “I will miss you 3903 carbon canyon rd. this feeling is devastating but all i can think about are my friends that have lost their personal homes, with all of their keepsakes, memories, clothing, entire lives.”

Paris Hilton: Entrepreneur, television star

Paris Hilton revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram that she had also lost her Malibu home in the Palisades Fire.

The star reflected on the cherished memories her family created in the home, stating “It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.”

Her nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact has since launched an emergency relief initiative to provide assistance for other families who have been displaced by the wildfires. The fundraiser has raised over $810,000.

Ricki Lake: Actress, talk show host

Former talk show host Ricki Lake revealed on Instagram that she lost her Malibu home, where she married her husband, Ross Burningham. “It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together…This loss is immeasurable.”

Lake documented the events leading up to the fire, explaining how she noticed smoke early in the morning. As time passed, she and her husband took precautions to protect the home, but their efforts were unable to hold off the flames.

Fortunately, Lake and her family safely evacuated the home before the flames reached their home. In an emotional video recorded from their car as they drove away, Lake said, “I think I just said goodbye to my house.”

Cameron Mathison: Actor

Cameron Mathison, All My Children and General Hospital actor, shared on Instagram that he lost his Altadena home in the wildfires.

Mathison shared a video capturing the charred remains of what was once his family’s home, writing “This is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday.”

According to ABC News, Mathison first spotted the Eaton Fire while heading out for dinner. He rushed back to pack a bag before relocating to Pasadena with family, he told Good Morning America. Now, all he has left are a hoodie, a pair of pants and two pairs of sneakers. Everything else was lost to the flames.

Mandy Moore: Singer-songwriter, actress

In an Instagram post, Moore revealed that her home in the Altadena neighborhood was severely impacted by the Eaton fire, but part of the home was still standing.

“Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now,” she wrote. “It’s not livable but mostly intact. We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house.”

In a follow-up post, Moore expressed gratitude for friends who offered them shelter. According to USA Today, Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, welcomed Moore and her family into their home.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag: Reality TV stars

The reality TV couple lost their home, salvaging only a few belongings.

After the fire, Pratt returned to the site and discovered the charred remains of their washer and dryer, joking “Not sure we’re going to be able to wash anything in this setup anymore,” bringing lighthearted humor, despite the loss.

Among the ruins, he also found the frame of their front door, and further inside, a few of their children’s toys — some of the only items to survive the blaze.

On Snapchat, Montag expressed that the family was homesick, but grateful to be safe.

Carel Struyken: Actor, photographer

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Addams Family actor Carel Struyken and his wife after they tragically lost their home of 12 years in the Eaton Fire.

The fundraiser was set up by Struyken’s son-in-law Michael Anspach. In a heartfelt message, Anspach wrote, “We’re so very thankful they were able to safely escape the oncoming blaze, but like so many others, they lost everything to the Eaton Fire. Please keep Carel, Tracey, and all those affected by the fires in your thoughts and prayers.”

So far, the campaign has raised nearly $30,000 to help the family during this difficult time.

Jhené Aiko: Musician

R&B singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko shared her heartbreak on Instagram, writing, “Me and my children’s home is gone…burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Looking ahead, Aiko added, “Let suffering be a gift; a lesson in compassion.”

Molly Baz: Chef

Molly Baz, celebrity chef and recipe developer, announced on Instagram that her home had been destroyed in the wildfires. She mourned the loss of her kitchen but assured, “You can take away the physical kitchen, but you can’t take away the spirit of the cook.”

Kate Beckinsale: Actor

In a now-deleted Instagram post, actress Kate Beckinsale revealed that the home that she shared with her daughter was lost in the fire. “My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone,” she wrote.

Jeff Bridges: Actor

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative confirmed that actor Jeff Bridges’ home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire. Bridges inherited the home from his late parents.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester: Actors

Photos and videos show the destruction of a Pacific Palisades home reportedly belonging to actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. Fans of the actress have been streaming her music on Spotify and other platforms to raise money through royalties to help amid the fires.

Denise Crosby: Model, actor

Actress and model Denise Crosby took to X to announce that she lost the only home she ever owned. “Yesterday morning I had such a beautiful Spanish cottage…where I met my husband and raised my son. Now ashes,” she wrote.

Billy Crystal: Actor

Actor Billy Crystal confirmed to People that the Pacific Palisades home he shared with his wife had burned down. The couple lived there for nearly 46 years.

Cary Elwes: Actor

Actor Cary Elwes confirmed via social media that while his family is safe, his Malibu home was destroyed in the fire.

Empress Of: Musician

Singer Empress Of shared an Instagram story confirming that her home was lost in the Eaton fire.

Anna Faris: Actor

A representative for Anna Faris told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress lost her Pacific Palisades home of five years, but reassured that “Anna and her family are safe and grateful.”

John Goodman: Actor

According to People, 72-year-old actor John Goodman’s Pacific Palisades home, which he shared with his wife, Anna Beth, was destroyed in the fires. It remains unclear if Goodman and his family were in California at the time of the fire.

Anthony Hopkins: Actor

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins lost his colonial-style home in the Pacific Palisades. The 87-year-old also lost his London home to a fire in 2000.

Joshua Jackson: Actor

Actor Joshua Jackson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that his home burned down. In a statement, Jackson confirmed that his family is safe.

Tina Knowles: Beyonce’s Mom

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles lost her waterfront Malibu home in the fires. In an emotional social media post, she wrote, “It was my favorite place, my sanctuary…Now it is gone!!”

Pete Lee: Comedian

Comedian Pete Lee shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he discovered his Pacific Palisades home burned down after seeing a news report from his neighborhood. He later posted on Instagram that he lost his car in the fire.

Eugene Levy: Actor

Actor and honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades Eugene Levy lost his home. According to Yahoo News, Levy purchased the two-story home in 2006. To the Los Angeles Times, he recalled the smoke filling the sky: “The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Actor

According to People, actress and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ home was among those destroyed in the Palisades fire.

Madlib: Musician

DJ Premier announced on X that producer Madlib lost his home, music and equipment in the fires. A Donor Box fundraiser has been created to support him.

Sona Movsesian: Author

Author and executive assistant Sona Movsesian shared on social media, “My family and I are safe. Like many of our friends in Altadena, we lost the home we loved so much.”

Melissa Rivers: TV personality

TV personality Melissa Rivers told CNN that she was able to save a few precious items before her home was destroyed — identification documents, her late mother Joan River’s Emmy, a drawing Joan made of her and her son and a photo of her dad.

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam: Actors

According to People, the home of actors Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam in Pacific Palisades burned down.

Candy Spelling: Producer

Broadway producer Candy Spelling, also mother of actress Tori Spelling, lost her Malibu home that she shared with her husband of 50 years, producer Aaron Spelling, People reported.

Miles and Keleigh Teller: Actors

Keleigh Teller, wife of actor Miles Teller, posted an Instagram photo of their home confirming that it had perished. Her post read, “I wish I grabbed my wedding dress .. wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe.”

Milo Ventimiglia: Actor

Actor Milo Ventimiglia confirmed to CBS News that his home was lost in the fires. “You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot,” he said. “And then you see your neighbors’ houses…your heart just breaks.”

Diane Warren: Songwriter

Songwriter Diane Warren announced via social media that she lost her beach house of nearly 30 years. However, Warren emphasized that the most important thing was that “the animals and the rescue ranch are OK.”

James Woods: Actor

In a CNN interview, actor James Woods recounted the chaos of losing his home, as well as helping his 94-year-old neighbor escape to safety.

Email Richelle Hammiel