Brad Hargreaves, editor of “Thesis Driven,” shared how he believes emerging technologies surrounding home equity, AI, ADUs, property development, off-the-grid living and driverless cars will impact residential development.

Turn up the volume on your real estate success at Inman On Tour: Nashville! Connect with industry trailblazers and top-tier speakers to gain powerful insights, cutting-edge strategies, and invaluable connections. Elevate your business and achieve your boldest goals — all with Music City magic. Register now.

Brad Hargreaves, the founder and editor of the built work-centered publication “Thesis Driven,” spends a lot of time learning about companies and products that impact residential real estate.

On Thursday at Inman Connect New York, Hargreaves shared with attendees his thoughts on six new technologies that he believes will significantly shape the future of residential real estate.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JANUARY

“These are going to range a bit from pretty tactical, pretty predictable to pretty kooky,” Hargreaves warned ICNY attendees.

What follows are the burgeoning technologies that Hargreaves highlighted in a talk called “How Technology is Shaping the Future of Residential Development.”

Home equity agreements

With the cost of owning a home continuing to rise, companies are emerging to address how homeowners can tap into their home equity to make homebuying more affordable, Hargreaves said.

He specifically called out four companies that address this market: Point, Acre, Unlock and Unison.

Point advertises that it helps homeowners access up to $500,000 of the home equity in return for Point receiving a portion of the home’s future appreciation.

Meanwhile, Acre taps into the longer-term rental market, helping renters of three to five years access what Hargreaves called a “synthetic share” in the homes they rent. At the end of that rental period, renters can opt to purchase or cash out.

Unlock buys 36 percent of an owner’s home equity in exchange for 18 percent of the home value, and their return is capped at 20 percent, so the homeowner keeps any appreciation above that.

Unison offers up to 15 percent of a home’s value converted to cash and, in return, will share in a portion of a home’s change in value once a homeowner decides to sell.

“There’s a lot of fluidity in this market right now,” Hargreaves noted.

AI models that address recent litigation

“There’s been a huge proliferation and explosion of different companies looking to bring AI-like models and innovation that might benefit from recent litigation,” Hargreaves said.

Some of these companies are bringing flat-fee agents to market, including Realstar.AI, a pure AI agent.

Some Hargreaves described as more in the middle of the spectrum, like TurboHome, a flat-fee agent “supercharged” by AI, that also includes a buyer cashback program.

Meanwhile, companies like Sidekick can plug their AI tools into existing brokerages to help make agents more effective and more efficient.

“It will be interesting to see how it shakes out in the next 18 months,” Hargreaves said of these AI models.

ADUs

ADUs “have absolutely taken off on the West Coast” in response to recent regulatory changes, Hargreaves said, even while they have not gained as much traction on the East Coast.

“When these are legalized, specifically without an owner occupancy requirement, they take off,” he added.

There are increasingly more companies dedicated to selling manufactured ADUs and general contractors who specialize in ADUs. Amazon even sells tiny houses.

After a reform bill passed in California in 2016, ADU production “swelled” in the state, Hargreaves said, and it continues to grow every year. Now the state has also started to allow them to be packaged and sold as entirely separate units, rather than being tied to a main residence.

AI tools to enhance property development

Whether across single-family, multifamily or commercial property development, AI tools are emerging to help developers envision these new spaces.

Hargreaves said PermitFlow, a product still in development, is a natural language site search platform that allows developers to locate property sites by entering their desired site characteristics.

Testfit is a feasibility program where developers and architects can feed a test site with different building plans, which ultimately helps developers move faster on a project.

Meanwhile, GoSource is a construction materials marketplace of sorts. “On the surface, it looks very simple,” Hargreaves said.

The tool has a ChatGPT interface, but users can also give it any image, and it will find materials that are the best fit to the materials that it reads in the image.

Advancements in living off the grid

With the exception of sourcing water, there have been significant developments in a number of technologies that help facilitate living off the grid, Hargreaves said, particularly when it comes to internet, battery power and solar energy.

Starlink, which uses satellite technology to provide users with internet, has opened up new internet capabilities for homeowners in remote areas, Hargreaves said.

“Starlink went from two years ago being a pretty fringe technology … to something you can go to Target and buy for $400 and have higher speed internet than anyone would have dreamed of five years ago,” he said.

In the last two to three years, battery technologies have significantly improved, Hargreaves said, and will likely continue to improve and become cheaper in the next decade.

With solar, battery power storage and Starlink internet, homeowners in more far-flung places can be set up with most of the tools they need to live off the grid, Hargreaves argued.

Driverless vehicles

The hype around driverless vehicles in 2016 and 2017 when Elon Musk and others really talked them up was a bit premature, Hargreaves said. “Now they’re actually happening.”

Waymo has largely emerged as a leader in the space, Hargreaves said, and the company’s cars now serve large portions of San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin.

“It’s a great experience in a lot of ways, much different [and] much better than Uber and Lyft have been in recent days,” Hargreaves argued, noting that they have lower rates of accidents compared to human-operated vehicles.

“In San Francisco, they just passed Lyft in market share,” Hargreaves noted, although Uber remains the market leader.

As a parent, Hargreaves also said that he thinks the emergence of Waymo changes the dynamics of how kids can be transported from place to place — a logistical challenge any parent knows all too well.

“I’m not willing to put them in an Uber with a strange person, but I might be willing to put them in a Waymo,” he said.

Email Lillian Dickerson