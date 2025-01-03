On the heels of its Black Friday success, Amazon has listed another luxury tiny home for $47,000. The home has a sunroom, rooftop deck and customizable floor plan for up to four bedrooms.

A month after stocking a viral tiny home that sold out within 24 hours, Amazon has listed a new, more luxurious model for $47,500.

The 600-square-foot two-story home, manufactured by Simple, Easy, Quick International (SEQ), includes a rooftop deck and glass sunroom with a customizable floor plan and finishings. The base model includes one bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room; however, homebuyers can add up to three more bedrooms.

The manufacturer’s description said the home is fire, wind and earthquake resistant thanks to an alloy and galvanized steel frame.

Although SEQ handles most of the manufacturing and logistics, homebuyers still need to secure land, receive proper permitting from their municipality, purchase a foundation, and arrange for water, electricity and sewer services, unless they’re planning for an off-the-grid lifestyle.

Realtor.com’s 2023 tiny home guide said permit costs vary widely, from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars depending on zoning guidelines. Finishing electricity and plumbing can cost around $1,300 and foundations can cost between $5,000 to $8,000, with wheeled foundations usually being the most cost-effective.

Homebuyers may also run into issues with getting proper insurance for their tiny abodes, as they’ll need to purchase mobile home insurance or RV insurance depending on whether their home is moveable. Financial education site Investopedia said RV and mobile home insurance is more complicated — and often more expensive — than typical home insurance since the policy must cover potential accidents or damage if or when a homebuyer transports the home to a new location.

However, there’s a growing number of companies that specialize in tiny home insurance, crafting specialized policies that meet buyers’ needs.

Even with the extra costs, SEQ’s luxury tiny home is still more affordable than the typical single-family home. The National Association of Realtors’ latest existing-home sales report revealed median home prices rose 4.7 percent annually to $406,100 in November — the 17th consecutive month of annual price gains.

“Tiny houses were and are legitimately seen as more economical and environmentally friendly than your average dwelling,” Larry Samuel, author of Home Ownership in America, told Realtor.com of the popularity of tiny homes on Amazon. “Their literally smaller footprint and lower energy requirements make them appear to be more sustainable than average-size homes, and their greater affordability represents a potential solution to the current housing crisis.”

Minimal Living Concepts co-founder Jared Amzallag seconded Samuel’s insight, noting that big box retailers like Amazon and Home Depot have re-sparked homebuyers’ openness to pre-fabricated homes.

“The rising cost of real estate as well as the desire for a flexible lifestyle is pushing people toward affordable alternatives like tiny homes,” he said. “Additionally, the ability to easily purchase homes from online platforms is appealing to those seeking simplicity and quick solutions to housing needs.”

Email Marian McPherson