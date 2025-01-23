Can’t join us in person at Inman Connect New York? Don’t miss out on insights and strategies shared by over 250 industry-leading speakers across 75+ sessions. With a Virtual Pass, you’ll get all the tools you need to navigate challenges and seize opportunities — delivered straight to your screen, wherever you are!

The past two years have been a whirlwind for CoStar Group founder and CEO Andy Florance, who added fuel to the long-burning portal wars through an industry-leading $1 billion advertising budget for residential portal Homes.com and astronomical traffic claims, which sparked a legal battle with competitor Realtor.com.

Although Florance alluded to those challenges in a cheeky exchange with Inman founder Brad Inman — “You thought I’d say something controversial, huh?” — the CEO focused his latest Inman Connect New York appearance on laying out the future of artificial intelligence and how that technology will transform residential portals from digital classifieds to a truly immersive and personalized experience for consumers.

“Think about having the old phone books, directories. Your name is in there as a dentist, so, therefore, you’re marketing it. You’re not marketing. You’re listed in a database,” he said. “When you’re trying to target buyer agents with your listing in the [multiple listing service], it’s not really a marketing event.”

“Once the listings moved out to the internet and they were being consumed by the buyers who now make the decisions to what they want to buy, it becomes a marketing event,” he added. “And I believe that the industry in the rest of the world took a fresh look at the internet and said, ‘This is how you market to the buyer.’ In the United States, we looked at it more as moving a directory online. And that is a huge difference.”

Florance said Homes.com views itself as a marketing platform and not a “lead-diversion site,” a common term he’s used to describe the typical portal model that allows agents to purchase homebuyer leads. Although the vast majority of agents still don’t understand the Homes.com model, the CEO said he’s confident they’ll come around to what the platform has to offer, especially as it further integrates AI and Matterport into the Homes.com experience.

“If you think about artificial intelligence, across the whole spectrum of human knowledge, ChatGPT takes a very narrow frame of intelligence and becomes logarithmically stronger than a human’s intelligence in that very narrow area,” he said. “We’re sitting here at one of the most remarkable technological step functions that we’re going to see in our lifetimes … We’re going to go from narrow artificial intelligence to broad general artificial intelligence.”

Florance said AI will allow CoStar to create a filterless and linkless home shopping experience that enables consumers to have a more natural, conversational experience with the platform. For example, a homebuyer will be able to tour a home with an AI-generated avatar of the listing agent and have a real-time conversation about the home’s features, market statistics and other questions relevant to the transaction.

“… You can take a tour of the home through Matterport [and hear] the agent’s voice who is responsible. You’re saying, ‘Can you show me the master bedroom? Can I fit a king bed in here? Where would it go? Can you remove the furniture from the room? Where would the TV go, and how big would the TV be?'” he said. “It’s a conversational back and forth.”

“And it’s drawing not just on the information in the portal,” he added. “It’s drawing on every comparable sale. It’s drawing on every economic indicator. It’s drawing on all the information off the web, off the portal, that’s related to this.”

Along with providing a more immersive tour experience, Florance said AI will “eliminate information overload” for homebuyers by giving them deep knowledge about a more narrow set of listings.

“Filters are gone, and it will be completely as if you had this virtual all-knowing agent who remembers perfectly every transaction that’s ever happened,” he said. “We’ll know everything about every house. It’ll remember everything you said during the transaction, and we’ll be able to serve up the specific information and tour you through things. Buyers will be consuming a lot more information but very focused … It’ll take you right to where you want to go.”

Florance said this vision, as many of his other endeavors, is expensive. However, in the next five years, Florance said the technology infrastructure will have advanced in a manner that will make AI models much more affordable to develop and deploy.

“We now have to have a special board meeting just to approve our cloud budget. It’s so big,” he said while laughing. “It is such a massive spend. I think within five years that goes away because quantum computing doesn’t consume anything like the power that the current generation of servers use. And if you really want to wrap your head around it, the way it achieves that enormous processing power and supercharges AI is it’s actually running the calculations in multiple parallel universes.”

Although filters and links will be “dead” in this AI-powered future, Florance said companies will still need to invest in search engine optimization (SEO) and cultivating a strong brand that attracts agents and consumers.

“Brand is still really important. You have to bring people to the environment, whatever the environment is,” he said. “It’s like the role of a Homes.com and CoStar Group is to aggregate demand, bring all the people in to buy or sell, and then serve them up to our clients in an appropriate way. You still need to aggregate that demand. It will just work differently.”

