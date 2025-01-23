A forest-rich green monogram with serif font replaces the deep reds and howling wolf profile of earlier efforts. The new designs aim to reinforce the entrepreneurial spirit of the Lone Wolf brand.

Can’t join us in person at Inman Connect New York? Don’t miss out on insights and strategies shared by over 250 industry-leading speakers across 75+ sessions. With a Virtual Pass, you’ll get all the tools you need to navigate challenges and seize opportunities — delivered straight to your screen, wherever you are.

Lone Wolf Technologies has updated its logo and marketing materials in a rebranding effort meant to capture the software company’s unique blend of technology and human-centered design, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The 35-year-old company tapped marketing agency 1000 Watt for the revamp, which aims to reinforce the entrepreneurial spirit behind the Lone Wolf brand while emphasizing products that simplify rather than complicate the real estate journey, executives said.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JANUARY

“This isn’t just a new coat of paint,” Lisa Lausten, a senior vice president of marketing, said. “Our brand evolution represents a deeper transformation in how we serve our customers. We exist to help real estate professionals help their clients.”

Gone is the long-standing deep red and howling wolf profile. In its stead is a classical forest-rich green monogram in a serif font with old world aesthetic and in some uses, a confident, full-bodied wolf, seemingly in mid-howl. The design reiterates the company’s status as one of the industry’s most tenured software providers.

In conjunction with the rebrand and messaging overhaul, the company created a 26-member proptech advisory board. The intent of the group is to help shepherd products through their lifecycle by providing diverse industry insights and market intelligence along the way.

“Together, the new brand identity and advisory board represent a company-wide commitment to developing solutions that address the challenges faced by agents, brokers, MLSs and associations in their daily work,” Lone Wolf said.

The company has been actively reinventing itself over the last 18 months, announcing in late 2023 that it’s working on a “foundational” change to its major systems’ user experience and functionality.

That promise was fulfilled in July 2024 when it released Lone Wolf Foundation, new software that it said represented “both the culmination and the inauguration of the company’s multi-year mission to simplify real estate by bringing every key activity, process, and solution — from websites and CRM to CMA, open houses, transactions, back office and accounting, insights, and more — into one complete platform.”

Lone Wolf Foundation consists of three new flagship experiences: Lone Wolf Transact, Lone Wolf Front Office and Lone Wolf Back Office. The new brand appeal has been integrated into Foundation and will be experienced by users upon their next login.

Email Craig Rowe