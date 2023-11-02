Prominent proptech company Lone Wolf Technologies used the stage at an industry conference to present a revamped product line set to roll out to real estate brokerages in phases starting in 2024, a Nov. 1 press release said.

Announced to the audience at the 2023 T3 Sixty Tech Summit was a “new generation” of Lone Wolf solutions constructed to run on Lone Wolf Foundation, a connected platform designed to transform the way everyone in real estate works,“ the release stated.

The company said it’s revamped its stack of software products to better address the needs of users at every stage of a home sale, remaining centered on ensuring the brokerage is empowered to make decisions faster and with more information than ever before. Lone Wolf said its user base can expect the first phase of this initiative to include a new Lone Wolf Back Office and Lone Wolf Transact Workflow, the all-new BrokerMetrics by Lone Wolf and the new Lone Wolf Foundation.

There were also “hints,” as the release stated, of a new CRM solution. In other words, Lone Wolf is building a new CRM.

Jimmy Kelly, who leads the company as its CEO, was on-hand at the T3 Sixty show and said the company did a joint software user study with the technology consulting firm.

“We discovered that the average brokerage uses over 20 different pieces of software every day, nearly double what they were using in 2020. It isn’t sustainable, and that’s what we’re targeting with the new generation of software for real estate, the fact that real estate doesn’t need more software, but that it instead needs more from the software it has.”

Kelly said that real estate is quickly approaching a “boiling point” with software.

Lone Wolf Technologies is known for making its product announcements at industry events. In 2022, it unveiled its Leads+ at the National Association of Realtors’ flagship event in Orlando, NAR NXT, and with a new customer by its side, The Keyes Company, a tech-smart independent brokerage based in Florida.

The partnership was announced after a year of collaboration to merge Lone Wolf’s back office, transactions and broker metrics software with Keyes’ existing operations, which serve more than 3,600 agents.

Lone Wolf has been innovating in the space since 1999, and has, in the last few years, expanded and enhanced its product line with a number of notable acquisitions. In 2021 alone, it swallowed five notable proptechs, including CRM LionDesk, CMA creator W+R Studios and HomeSpotter.

In charge of making all of that disparate code cooperate is CTO Sean Wheeler, who said in the release that his latest challenge is, of course, something he’s excited about.

“We have spent years learning exactly how the real estate industry works and adapts to shifting circumstances, and have designed that same flexibility right into the solutions that will support real estate professionals — and their clients — through all the years to come,“ Wheeler said.

Email Craig Rowe