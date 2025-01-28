The president signed an executive order instructing the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to direct more water through the Central Valley Project and potentially withhold federal aid if the state didn’t comply.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Sunday instructing federal and state officials to direct more water and resources to Southern California as it continues to work to contain devastating wildfires that broke out earlier in January.

The order dictates that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation direct more water through the Central Valley Project, essentially a network of dams, canals and other infrastructure, north to south through the state, whether or not it contradicts state or local laws.

The order also instructs the White House to see if it can attach conditions on federal aid to California to ensure the state complies with the order, echoing statements the president made last week during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I don’t think we should give California anything until they let water flow down” from the northern to the southern part of the state, the president said last Wednesday.

Late on Monday, Trump suggested that the U.S. military came into California and “turned on the water” in the state, allowing it to flow “abundantly from the Pacific Northwest.”

“The days of putting a fake environmental argument over the people are over,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Enjoy the water, California!”

The California Department of Water Resources quickly responded in a public statement on Monday to rebuff the claims, saying. “The military did not enter California.”

“The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days,” the DWR said. “State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful.”

The president’s latest water order came a few days after touring destruction in Los Angeles related to the wildfires. The largest blazes, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, are both now at least 90 percent contained.

The state has one of the most complex water systems in the country, according to an interview by USA Today with Fresno State University political science professor Tom Holyoke, who specializes in Western water policy. LA’s primary sources of water are the Los Angeles River, Owens Valley in the eastern part of the state and the Colorado River.

President Trump issued an additional water-related order last week, mandating that water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta be redirected south in the state, which will disrupt environmental protections of the smelt, a small fish that at one point was crucial to the state’s ecosystem but is now on the brink of extinction.

In response to that order, Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources, told CalMatters that the action “has the potential to harm Central Valley farms and Southern California communities that depend upon water delivered from the Delta, and it will do nothing to improve current water supplies in the Los Angeles basin.”

An unusually dry winter, hurricane-force winds, low humidity and the area’s vegetation created conditions that fueled an unprecedented firestorm in Los Angeles earlier this month, leading to the deaths of 28 people and the destruction of more than 17,000 structures.

President Trump has clashed with local officials over the wildfire response. In advance of his visit, Governor Gavin Newsom asked the president not to politicize the event.

Last week, Gov. Newsom told reporters, “Maybe the president doesn’t know that there’s not a spigot that can be turned to solve all the water problems that he alleges exist, that don’t exist when it comes to the state water system here in California.”

