Once the nation’s largest home lender, Wells Fargo could be poised for a comeback in the mortgage business this year as it continues to make progress in addressing regulators’ concerns about its past practices.

Wells Fargo could be poised for a comeback in the mortgage business this year as it continues to make progress with regulators in addressing concerns about its past business practices.

Once the nation’s largest mortgage lender, Wells Fargo was overtaken by direct lender Rocket Mortgage (then known as Quicken Loans) in 2017 and has since fallen out of the top 10 as it copes with regulatory issues, a shrinking branch footprint and rising interest rates.

In 2022, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle allegations by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that it harmed millions of consumers over a period of several years through widespread mismanagement of mortgages, auto loans and deposit accounts.

In addition to providing home loans, Wells Fargo is also a major loan servicer, collecting monthly payments from homeowners on behalf of mortgage investors. The CFPB alleged that for at least seven years, Wells Fargo improperly denied thousands of mortgage loan modifications, in some cases leading customers to lose their homes.

In 2021, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $250 million fine to another federal regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which found fault with the bank’s practices for helping homeowners having trouble paying their mortgages.

Wells Fargo announced Tuesday that it has fulfilled its obligations under the 2022 settlement with the CFPB and has been released from the consent order in that case.

It’s the seventh consent order closed by Wells Fargo’s regulators since 2019, the company said. Last year, Wells Fargo was released from a 2018 consent resolving accusations that Wells Fargo employees were enrolling existing bank customers in new accounts without their knowledge in order to meet sales targets.

All of this means Wells Fargo is getting closer to having a $1.95 million asset cap — imposed in 2018 by the Federal Reserve to limit the bank’s growth — lifted, Reuters reported.

“Today’s development shows that the process of getting the asset cap lifted is accelerating and it seems that the bank may come out of it this year,” Brian Mulberry of Zacks Investment Management told Reuters.

If the asset cap is lifted, that could give Wells Fargo more room to originate jumbo mortgages that exceed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s $806,500 conforming loan limit in most markets and hold those loans on its books.

Wells Fargo mortgage originations, 2020-24

Like other lenders, Wells Fargo saw business boom during the pandemic, as homeowners rushed to refinance when mortgage rates plummeted to historic lows. Wells Fargo originated $223 billion in mortgages in 2020, more than 10 times as much business as it did last year ($20.2 billion).

Part of that decline is attributable to the end of the pandemic-era boom in refinancing. As mortgage rates rebounded, total U.S. mortgage originations plummeted by 63 percent — from a peak of $4.57 trillion in 2021 to $1.69 trillion last year, according to data tracked by Fannie Mae.

But much of Wells Fargo’s diminished role in the mortgage business has been by choice, as the bank prioritized higher margin businesses like credit cards.

In 2023, the bank announced it would no longer buy mortgages from correspondent lenders as part of a strategy to better serve the bank’s customers and minority communities. Correspondent lenders — typically smaller institutions who originate and fund their own loans, then resell them to bigger lenders or investors — accounted for 47 percent of Wells Fargo’s 2020 loan production.

Before shutting the channel down, Wells Fargo executives had concerns about the financial and reputational risk posed by the correspondent lending business, Bloomberg reported.

“We’re not interested in being extraordinarily large in the mortgage business, just for the sake of being in the mortgage business,” Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said on a 2022 earnings call. “We’re in the home lending business because we think home lending is an important product for us to talk to our customers about. And that’ll ultimately dictate the appropriate size of it.”

Wells Fargo’s credit card business brought in more revenue in Q2 2022 than home loans, and bank executives said they were fine with that.

More recently — on the bank’s Jan. 15 Q4 2024 earnings call — Scharf said Wells Fargo had reduced the headcount in its home lending business by 47 percent since announcing its new strategic direction in 2023.

Wells Fargo closing branches, growing digital customer base

Wells Fargo ended 2024 with 4,177 retail bank branches, down 22 percent from 5,352 at the beginning of 2020.

But the nation’s biggest lenders, UWM and Rocket Mortgage, are investing heavily in technologies including artificial intelligence. Those investments, they say, will allow them to rapidly scale up lending if business booms — without going on hiring sprees.

Although Wells Fargo declined to comment for this story, it may also be in a position to grow its mortgage business, even with its reduced branch office footprint and staffing levels.

In reporting fourth quarter earnings, Wells Fargo said it has grown the number of customers who access the bank online or through mobile devices by 19 percent since the beginning of 2020, to 36 million.

Scharf told investment analysts on the call that Wells Fargo’s mortgage business “is more profitable today, and opportunities remain to improve.”

“After several years of little to no growth as we focused on satisfying the requirements of our consent orders, we are starting to generate growth and increase customer engagement in our consumer, small and business banking segment,” Scharf said.

On the same earnings call, Wells Fargo CFO Mike Santomassimo noted that Q4 2024 retail mortgage originations were up 31 percent from a year ago, thanks to higher purchase loan volume as well as stronger refinance volume early in the quarter when interest rates were lower.

But mortgage lending “will likely continue to decline a little bit given the rate environment we’re in,” Santomassimo advised. “We did see a little bit of incremental refinance activity in the fourth quarter. But now, with rates back up, that seems to be back down again.”

