Announced Wednesday, Rocket’s new domain targets high-intent homebuyers by utilizing AI to provide around-the-clock support, answer questions and keep clients and agents informed.

Lending and personal finance giant Rocket Companies launched a new website Wednesday at its recently acquired Rocket.com domain, positioning it as a one-stop destination for home search and mortgage financing that’s aimed at high-intent users.

“We took a look at all of the home search sites out there, and we came to a realization that they’re all exactly the same,” Rocket CEO Varun Krishna told real estate agents and brokers attending Inman Connect NYC. “There’s not a lot of innovation.”

Rocket has combined its home search and mortgage experience “into a single portal that reflects all of the things that we’ve learned, and put a serious bet on AI technology on top of it,” Krishna said.

Rocket’s home lending division, Rocket Mortgage, last year unveiled an AI-driven technology platform, Rocket Logic, that taps insights gleaned from internal data to streamline lending. Krishna said there are three components to Rocket Logic: knowledge engineering, machine learning and natural language processing.

“It’s kind of like an engine, and what we’ve done is we’ve taken that engine and we’ve extended it to every single part of the company,” Krishna said.

In announcing the launch of the new website, Rocket said an “AI Agent” is at the heart of the site, providing 24/7 support, answering real estate and mortgage questions and keeping clients and real estate agents informed about interest rates and market trends.

The AI Agent also streamlines tasks “such as filling out applications, connecting users with Rocket Mortgage bankers and offering guidance throughout the process,” the company said. “Since its launch, this tool has tripled Rocket’s conversion rate from website visits to loan closings, validating the confidence and support it gives consumers every step of the way.”

Rocket has long had a listing site search, RocketHomes.com, that provided consumers with access to MLS listings and generated leads for Rocket’s mortgage business and referrals for partner agents.

(The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last month sued Rocket, alleging that its referral business violates the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, an allegation that Rocket denies).

With Wednesday’s launch of Rocket.com, traffic to the former RocketHomes.com website is now redirected to a landing page on Rocket.com.

While the RocketMortgage.com website remains live, Rocket Mortgage also has a dedicated landing page on Rocket.com.

Krishna insisted that Rocket.com is about more than just combining home search and mortgage in a single location.

“We actually combine tech stacks and data to create a single end-to-end data platform,” with the visitor’s data flowing “all the way through.”

When a person who is searching for a home is ready to talk to a loan officer or real estate agent, “they have context on what you’re doing.”

“When you’re on our site and you look at a listing, we extract important information that serious homebuyers are looking for,” like commute times or school district information, he said.

Rocket is also a provider of title insurance and settlement services through its Amrock division (soon to be rebranded as Rocket Close), and services many of the loans it originates, collecting payments on their mortgage and helping them manage their home.

“Rocket is a family of companies, and what that means is, we have built up a platform that represents every aspect of the homeownership experience,” Krishna said. “It starts with searching for a home or listing a home. It includes connecting to an ecosystem that includes Realtors or brokers. It then goes into the process of financing your home and making sure that we give you the best options for you.”

The big listing portals get a ton of traffic, Krishna said, but “there’s not a lot of conversion. People aren’t using these sites with high intent, to actually be serious about engaging in the homebuying journey.”

Krishna said that the Rocket.com site launched this week is “the first version of the product, and it’s only going to keep getting better. In fact, one of the big reasons we’re here [at Inman Connect] is wanting to share this news with all of you. We want to understand how we can make a site more Realtor-friendly so that we can build more features and experiences that serve your needs.”

The goal is to take capabilities Rocket has developed internally, including document management, computer vision, data processing, notification capabilities, text messaging and telephony, and “extending those capabilities so that our ecosystem can interact with us.”

“I think we’ve had a little bit of a mixed message over the past several years in terms of just how serious we are about the importance of Realtors in our ecosystem, and that is going to change as a part of our Rocket.com launch,” Krishna promised.

