Turn up the volume on real estate success at Inman On Tour: Nashville! Connect with industry trailblazers and top-tier speakers to gain powerful insights, cutting-edge strategies, and invaluable connections. Elevate your business and achieve your boldest goals — all with Music City magic. Register now.

The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Ann Lott.

Lott, who leads the Dallas-based housing advocacy group Inclusive Communities Project, said her office was flooded with calls from families panicking about President Donald Trump’s controversial federal funds freeze. The memo’s wording, which said the freeze would impact “financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the Green New Deal,” made it unclear whether federal housing assistance would be cut off days before families were expected to pay rent.

Although Trump aides said housing vouchers wouldn’t be touched, housing groups across the country sent alerts on Tuesday that payment portals had been shut down — stoking fears that families could soon find themselves on the streets.

“I will tell you for the population that we serve, the anxiety began in November when President Trump won the election,” she told Inman. “It created anxiety because they remembered the first term where he didn’t seem to be very supportive of lower-income families and particularly was sending messages that he was going to do everything he could to keep ‘the criminals’ and ‘the ghettos’ from moving into suburban areas.”

“But our messaging to them [after the election] was ‘You’ll get through this, you’re going to be okay, everything’s going to be okay,'” she added. “That was until yesterday. The anxiety turned into absolute terror because next week is [Feb. 1] and their rent was due.”

The Inclusive Communities Project doesn’t receive federal funding, Lott said, but they help families with Section 8 vouchers navigate the system and find safe and affordable units. Her team spent much of Tuesday and Wednesday morning helping families and property owners understand the freeze and create backup plans if the payments didn’t come through.

“It’s not just the families. Property owners rely on this federal assistance, too,” she said. “And then, if they’re not going to get money, then what are they going to do with the families that live in their units? Are they going to be expected to evict them? Do they wait? What does it mean ‘a pause’? How long will the pause be? Those were the kinds of questions that we were asking.”

Lott said she was taking back-to-back calls when news broke that the United States Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a two-sentence memo rescinding the freeze (White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has since said OMB’s Wednesday memo rescinds the initial memo, not the freeze. It’s unclear if or when the freeze will happen, barring a court order pausing the freeze until Feb. 3).

“It’s been a rollercoaster,” she said. “The last 24 to 48 hours have been a rollercoaster for us and for the families that we serve.”

The nation’s largest housing coalitions, including the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the National Fair Housing Alliance and the National Low Income Housing Coalition, issued several statements on Tuesday and Wednesday about the freeze and the potential impact on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s ability to fund vouchers and multiple grant programs.

“The Alliance is committed to keeping our local, state, and national partners informed of the changing circumstances regarding this week’s memorandum from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) directing all federal agencies to temporarily freeze activities associated with the obligation and disbursement of all grants, loans, and other financial assistance,” the National Alliance to End Homelessness said on Wednesday. “Details are unclear as to which specific programs will be subject to a pause and other possible impacts. The Alliance is operating under an assumption that until there is an explicit exclusion or exception, federal programming targeted to serve people experiencing homelessness will be impacted.”

Although the danger to housing choice vouchers (i.e. Section 8) has been at the forefront of talks about the freeze, The National Low Income Housing Coalition said there are at least 14 programs at risk including Section 202 Housing for the Elderly, Section 811 Housing for Persons with Disabilities, Housing for Persons with AIDS, Eviction Prevention Grants and Tribal housing programs. “Advocates must keep up the pressure on federal lawmakers to ensure that all federal housing and homelessness programs are protected,” NLIHC said.

The National Fair Housing Alliance called for Congress to stop all confirmation hearings and votes until the administration cancels the freeze. The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs advanced HUD nominee Scott Turner to a full Senate vote on Jan. 23, despite Turner failing to complete an FBI background check.

“The National Fair Housing Alliance calls for a pause on processing all presidential nominations so the Congress and White House can be laser-focused on an immediate and complete withdrawal of the federal funding freeze and the accompanying Executive Orders that attempt to end the government’s efforts to foster diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility for the people of our nation,” NFHA President and CEO Lisa Rice said in a written statement. “Our nation is in the middle of a fair and affordable housing crisis impacting millions. The White House’s unprecedented decision, with less than one day’s notice, to freeze federal grant, loan, and assistance payments including funding for fair housing enforcement and education and outreach programs, is not only illegal, but also designed to create fear, chaos, insecurity, and dysfunction among the most vulnerable in our society.”

“It will bring about serious economic and personal injuries that can undermine our already fragile housing market and our nation,” she added.

Although the attention is on a potential freeze, Lott said advocates and legislators must be prepared to fight tooth and nail to protect HUD funding under Trump, who has floated plans to cut the department’s budget by at least 50 percent and minimize the Section 8 program.

“I’m concerned about where our families will be able to locate housing. That’s a big concern for us because in the earliest days of the program, the families were pretty much limited to the highest poverty areas,” she said. “There wasn’t any kind of mechanism in place that would allow them to expand their housing search to some of the lower-poverty, suburban kind of areas.”

“They should have the freedom to choose where they want to live,” she added. “I believe that that’s what we’re going to have to watch for over the next four years. I remain concerned that our families won’t have as much latitude to choose places that are safe, have better schools, better amenities and social services.”

Email Marian McPherson