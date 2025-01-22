President Trump’s second term is a second chance at overturning Obama-era housing discrimination policies. Housing advocates fear he will succeed, effectively undermining 56 years of fair housing progress.

President Donald Trump has begun his second term. Inman will spend this week diving into what we know about the administration’s housing policies — from the privatization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to how he might address mounting antitrust issues in the real estate industry. Join us tomorrow for part three, where we outline Trump’s plans for privatizing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development was created in 1965 to consolidate the power of five federal agencies — The Federal Housing Administration, The Public Housing Administration, The Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), The Urban Renewal Administration and The Community Facilities Administration — as the country began feeling the effects of an outdated and deteriorating public housing system.

However, with the Civil Rights Movement came an additional responsibility for HUD — enforcing the Fair Housing Act.

“Fair housing for all — all human beings who live in this country — is now a part of the American way of life,” President Lyndon B. Johnson said when he signed the Act into law on April 11, 1968.

The 10 administrations since Johnson have all handled HUD and its fair housing mandate differently. For example, HUD’s budget was cut in half during Reagan’s first year in office, severely weakening the Department’s Section 8 program that provided rent assistance to impoverished families. Years after Reagan left office it was revealed that HUD money had been given to Republican consultants in what’s simply dubbed the “HUD Scandal.”

Meanwhile, the Clinton Administration spent $8 billion on homeless grants from 1993 to 2000 — what was then a record amount compared to what Reagan and the first Bush administration spent from 1987 to 1993.

During Trump’s first term, the president was laser-focused on cutting HUD’s budget, undoing Obama-era policies to increase and streamline reporting on housing discrimination, overhauling the voucher system to reduce the number of qualifying households, and revitalizing blighted areas through the Opportunity Zones program.

The administration largely failed at the push to overturn Obama-era policies; however, they have a better chance of fulfilling their mandate this time around.

HUD Secretary nominee Scott Turner gave a window into his plans for the department during a Jan. 16 confirmation hearing, which included reducing the budget, loosening zoning regulations and fees, limiting the number of Section 8 vouchers, enacting work requirements for voucher households, and expanding the Opportunity Zones program, which he helped spearhead during Trump’s first term. Turner also said he’d uphold Fair Housing rights, but didn’t comment on specific policies.

“HUD, if you will, is failing at its most basic mission, and that has to come to an end,” Turner said. “I do commit to having those conversations with the president and with Congress as it pertains to being an ambassador and a voice for HUD and to maximize the budget that we are given.”

What did — and didn’t work — during Trump’s first term

Agenda 47, which details Trump’s second-term policy initiatives, doesn’t mention HUD, and the president-elect has made few comments about his plans for the department outside of nominating former Texas state representative and White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner for housing secretary. Turner, who now chairs the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute, worked closely with former housing secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson on a 2017 program to stimulate investments in blighted areas.

The Opportunity Zones program offered developers tax breaks when they invested their realized capital gains in projects across 8,700 designated zones. Developers embraced the program; however, it’s yielded mixed results over the past seven years.

In 2019, multiple analyses revealed home values in most Opportunity Zones continued to lag behind national averages as developers were accused of abusing loopholes to receive tax benefits — such as billionaire art collectors using the program as an alternative to the 1031 tax exchange — without making actual long-term investments in the zones. Home value growth in the zones finally caught up to the national average in 2022, as a once-in-a-lifetime drop in mortgage rates stoked a buying frenzy.

Outside of the Opportunity Zones program, HUD during Trump’s first term pushed out several controversial proposals to remove anti-discriminatory language from its mission and overhaul the Section 8 voucher program by raising the household rent obligation from 30 percent to 35 percent and calculating that obligation on gross income instead of adjusted income, among several other measures.

The administration also drew criticism for attempting to change HUD’s 2013 disparate impact rule, which focuses on policies and practices that have an unintended discriminatory effect on those covered under the Fair Housing Act’s protected classes (i.e. race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, and national origin). Carson proposed several changes that shifted the burden of proof from defendants to plaintiffs, a move that housing advocates said would discourage plaintiffs from reporting potential discrimination. Federal courts blocked HUD from making the proposed changes in October 2020.

While Carson failed to change disparate impact, he successfully removed the Obama-era Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, which required all local, state and public housing officials to use the Affirmatively Fair Housing Assessment Tool. The tool used HUD data and questionnaires to help leaders identify “patterns of integration and segregation; racially and ethnically concentrated areas of poverty; disparities in access to opportunity; and disproportionate housing needs, as well as the contributing factors for those issues.” The Biden Administration reinstated AFFH in 2021.

A second chance at minimizing HUD

Housing experts and political pundits expect HUD’s future will resemble the president-elect’s first term. Although Trump didn’t choose Carson to lead HUD for a second term, the former secretary authored the section on the department in Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. Trump called sections of Project 2025 “ridiculous and abysmal” during the election; however, he’s now changed his tune, giving more credence to Carson’s recommendations.

In Project 2025, Carson suggests Trump uses his first year to “identify and reverse all actions taken by the Biden Administration to advance progressive ideology,” including the AFFH rule and Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) task force, the latter of which was created in 2021 to examine the cause and extent of appraisal bias and create policies to remove ethnic and racial bias in the appraisal process.

The former secretary also proposed eliminating HUD’s climate change initiative to reduce carbon emissions, upgrade infrastructure to withstand climate disasters, and remove environmental and health hazards in underserved communities.

Carson made 11 recommendations for Trump’s first year, including dismantling the Housing Supply Fund, increasing the FHA’s mortgage insurance premium (MIP) for products with more than 20-year terms, and denying mixed immigration status households access to public housing vouchers and assistance.

For the long term, Carson suggested greatly minimizing HUD by selling land owned by public housing agencies to private developers and giving households vouchers to compete in the private market. Those vouchers, he said, would only be available to households for a limited time to “move households toward self-sufficiency.”

Although Trump and Carson’s vision for HUD largely failed during the first term, housing advocates said the president-elect’s administration will likely have more success this time.

“The agenda is much more organized now,” Peggy Bailey, the executive vice president for policy and program development at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told NPR. “We do anticipate some pretty significant budget fights.”

If congressional Republicans successfully decrease HUD’s budget and reach, Brookings Institution fellow and Center on Budget and Policy Priorities founder Bob Greenstein said working-class households will likely suffer the most. “You should expect large increases both in the scope of poverty and in the depth of poverty,” he told NPR. “Among the people who would be hurt most seriously are working-class families, the very people who are now part of [Trump’s] political base.”

The silver lining

Many of the nation’s largest housing advocacy groups, such as the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the National Housing Law Project and the National Fair Housing Alliance, said they’re gearing up for the fight of a lifetime during Trump’s second term.

“As we did during his last administration, the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) will mobilize our members and partners across the nation and work closely with our congressional champions to oppose any cruel or harmful measure offered by President-elect Trump and his administration that would undermine housing justice, exacerbate racial and social inequities, and worsen America’s housing and homelessness crisis,” former NLIHC President and CEO Diane Yentel said in a statement after election day. “NLIHC and our partners successfully defeated many extreme policies during President Trump’s first term, and we are prepared to do the same now.”

“NLIHC will also — as it always has done — look for potential areas of agreement with all policymakers to advance solutions that protect tenants, alleviate the housing crisis, and advance racial and housing justice,” she added.

Although most housing advocates are largely against the Trump administration’s approach to HUD, some said the president-elect’s overarching idea to reduce zoning regulations and utilize unused federal land for housing could be leveraged to benefit working-class Americans.

“It is likely the new Trump administration will pick back up where they left off in the first Trump administration,” National Leased Housing Association Executive Director Denise Muha told Affordable Housing Finance. “However, I believe this Trump administration will have a greater focus on housing supply than it previously did given how housing affordability emerged as a top issue in the 2024 presidential election. It is likely the Trump administration will, once again, focus on removing regulatory barriers as part of their housing strategy.”

Added National Housing Conference CEO David Dworkin, “The Trump campaign was pretty clear that increasing housing supply and reducing regulatory barriers would be at the top of their agenda. There’s broad bipartisan support for housing supply action in Congress. We are looking forward to working with the new administration on regulatory reform initiatives that make housing development more productive.”

