Financial benefits platform Tongo has added a partner in april, which provides a tax management solution for real estate agents.

Turn up the volume on your real estate success at Inman On Tour: Nashville! Connect with industry trailblazers and top-tier speakers to gain powerful insights, cutting-edge strategies, and invaluable connections. Elevate your business and achieve your boldest goals — all with Music City magic. Register now.

Tongo, a financial benefits company for the commission economy, has forged a partnership with software company april to extend its benefits into the realm of tax management, Inman learned in a Jan. 29 statement.

Tongo, which formally rolled out in September 2024, is a web and mobile application that rests on the concept of providing real estate agents clear and flexible control of commission revenue, especially as it relates to dividing funds between their personal and business needs, a longstanding industry issue contributing to why entering the industry from a dependable, salaried role can be so challenging.

“Until now, real estate professionals have been challenged to accurately estimate and make required quarterly tax payments,” said Brandon Wright, CEO at Tongo, in a statement on this partnership. “1099 workers must carefully calculate their income and expenses to prepay the IRS to avoid penalties. Working with april enables us to deliver convenient and tailored financial services to help real estate professionals thrive personally and professionally.”

Among other benefits, Tongo provides advanced access to commissions up to 60 days before closing, allowing agents to better handle expenses and make marketing decisions out from under the pressure of a “start-stop” model, whereby business investments can’t happen until the next deal closes.

Agents can instantly access future commissions up to 60 days early via Tongo. By offering on-demand access to commissions, agents have the flexibility to pay monthly expenses and invest in business growth between commissions.

April is unique in that it offers a fully integrated solution, offering users a single sign-on environment and thus, direct access to the deals, dollars and cents that determine tax strategies. The software is especially useful in facilitating quarterly tax payments, amounts it derives and adjusts as transaction volume ebbs and flows throughout a quarter.

“In addition, april’s embedded tax filing tool covers many common tax scenarios for 1099 workers and small businesses, including Schedule C, contributions for retirement plans, and Qualified Business Income deductions,” the release stated.

Wright said in September that traditional business banking is built around the salaried professional, limiting resources for the 1099 professional.

“The salary-based system of regular payroll is why bills are due monthly, and, in turn, why credit scores reward monthly payments,” Wright said last fall. “Additionally, 401K contributions and tax withholdings are automated through payroll, which makes it easier to save and pay taxes on time.”

Email Craig Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×