A new software option for creating comparative market analyses, CMAsnap, has inked a deal with Doorify MLS.

A new software option for creating comparative market analyses, CMAsnap, has inked a deal with Doorify MLS to offer its product to members, Inman has learned in a Jan. 28 press statement.

The company stated its CMA offering is “aimed at integrating fresh pricing technology into the platform Doorify, enabling more accurate and dynamic property valuation insights, and broadening the choices for real estate professionals to analyze and present property data.”

Agents have traditionally used their MLSs to gather comparative properties when working with sellers on pricing strategies and with buyers when considering an offer. It’s traditionally been a manual and in many cases, physical effort including the printing and organizing of individual MLS listing sheets.

The last few years have seen a number of software companies emerge to automate the process and apply sophisticated, real-time market data and analytics. A number of CMA solutions have evolved into full-scale consumer presentation systems, such as CORE Present and Lone Wolf’s Cloud CMA. Both systems were acquired from proptech entrepreneurs.

CMAsnap’s model and feature set promises to not make agents “go into the office to pull comps.” Its website states it allows agents to create branded CMAs in a mobile environment around a subject address in “under 10 seconds” in much less time when assembling data from an MLS.

The company says its software offers “sleek, customizable reports.”

Partnering with MLSs is a proven way for new software companies to gain traction and mindshare within a targeted customer base.

About its launch with Doorify, CMAsnap founder Tom Cunningham said he’s thrilled and that the collaboration will “extend our reach and help even more professionals establish their proficiency, convert their opportunities and elevate their business through data-driven decision-making.”

“CMAsnap was designed by agents and appraisers to make CMAs smarter, faster, and more persuasive,” he said.

Doorify’s interest in offering CMA software to its members overlaps with its recent branding overhaul.

Doorify was Triangle MLS, serving a large swath of counties centered around North Carolina’s Research Triangle, anchored by Raleigh and Durham. It rebranded to reflect a more modern, tech-forward and consumer-driven approach.

“Historically MLSs have not included consumers among the personas they have targeted with communications,” Doorify said in a September 2024 announcement. “A more recent strategy recasts MLS as a B-to-B-to-C business. Business to Business to Consumer.”

The press release said that the CMAsnap integration with Doorify will be available to subscribers starting Feb. 4 and current MLS members can use the app for 30 days without cost.

