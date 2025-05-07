Active listings in Washington, D.C., have surged 25.1 percent year over year, the largest jump on record and nearly double the national increase of 14.2 percent, new Redfin data released Wednesday shows.

Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the Inman Community and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

The swamp is being drained.

Back in February, real estate insiders pushed back on headlines declaring a collapse in the Washington, D.C. housing market under the Trump administration’s federal downsizing. At the time, market data showed little signs of crisis. But just a few months later, a new Redfin report reveals a sharp shift.

As of April 27, active listings in Washington, D.C. have surged 25.1 percent year over year, the largest jump on record and nearly double the national increase of 14.2 percent. New listings are also up 11.4 percent, compared to the nationwide gain of just 5.8 percent. It’s the highest level of inventory D.C. has seen since 2022.

Redfin attributes this spike in inventory to sweeping layoffs of federal workers in efforts to reduce federal spending, led by President Donald Trump’s administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). According to CNN, at least 121,000 federal workers have been laid off or targeted for layoffs. Given that federal jobs make up 11.1 percent of all employment in the District — more than any other metro analyzed by the APM Research Lab — the impact is particularly acute.

“Quite a few people in D.C. are selling their homes because they’re losing their jobs,” Mary Bazargan, a local Redfin Premier real estate agent, said in the report. “Many of those people are planning to leave the area because the cost of living is high, and they want a new job that allows them to work remotely and be closer to family.”

Bazargan recalled a recent transaction in which a buyer waived contingencies and bid above asking, but still lost out to an all-cash offer — proof, she said, that sellers are growing cautious amid economic uncertainty.

Though some early 2025 reports suggested listings were holding steady, the April data shows a different story. State-level data from the U.S. Department of Labor reveals that initial unemployment claims in D.C. peaked in February. With more layoffs expected this spring, Bazargan has been fielding a surge in calls from potential seller bracing for pink slips.

Despite the turmoil, D.C.’s housing market remains a hot commodity, with homes selling quickly and sale prices rising 4.1 percent year over year to $600,964 as of April 27.