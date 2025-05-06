Many agents lack structure and support, branding expert Alyssa Stalker writes, but what they need is real business mentorship, repeatable systems, ongoing marketing education and a sense of community.

Redfin’s 2025 Industry Survey dropped a stat that can’t be ignored: Just over 21 percent of agents say they’d recommend the profession to others. That’s less than 1 in 4. In a field often perceived as a path to autonomy and income potential, numbers like that should be a wake-up call.

The knee-jerk response is to blame the market. Affordability is down, rates are high, and the news cycle keeps the public on edge. Of course, those things matter. But those aren’t the only reasons agents are feeling the strain or stepping away.

There’s a deeper misalignment happening. One that can’t be fixed with better scripts, a shinier CRM or a few more cold calls.

What’s really driving dissatisfaction

Most agents are being sold on a dream but onboarded into a system that isn’t built for long-term success. They’re expected to build real businesses from scratch, often without clear training, mentorship or infrastructure.

Many choose brokerages without truly understanding what kind of support they actually need. They’re juggling branding, lead generation, negotiation, transaction management and content creation, all while trying to stay profitable in one of the most unpredictable markets we’ve seen in years.

The issue isn’t lack of grit. It’s a lack of structure.

The industry has evolved, but support hasn’t

Real estate has changed. What worked a decade ago doesn’t cut it anymore. Today’s agent is navigating a hyper-digital, low-inventory, high-noise environment where trust is harder to earn and even harder to keep. They’re expected to show up online like content creators, close like top producers and manage operations like COOs, but without the systems or support that make it sustainable.

According to Redfin’s survey, agents are nearly evenly split between valuing brand recognition and brokerage support. Many prioritize higher commission splits, which may signal something deeper: They don’t feel the support being offered justifies the tradeoff. When value is unclear, income becomes the only lever left to pull.

The emotional toll of unclear expectations

The conversation needs to shift toward what this career truly requires. Without real onboarding, strategic mentorship or clarity on how to build a business, many agents are left in survival mode. And in a career that depends heavily on confidence, energy and relationships, that instability compounds quickly.

Unlike other industries that evolve gradually, real estate reacts in real time. Agents are expected to adjust to interest rate shifts, lawsuits, policy updates and local market swings, often overnight. That constant recalibration creates decision fatigue and leads to disillusionment, even for highly capable professionals.

How we start fixing it

If we want to reverse the trend, we need to rethink how we’re setting agents up from the start.

That begins with a more intentional approach to onboarding and education. Agents need structured guidance to help them assess their strengths early, allowing them to build a business model aligned with their skill set, professional goals and the realities of today’s market.

Brokerages must move beyond vague value props. Support can’t just mean access to a transaction coordinator or a tech suite. It needs to show up in the form of real business mentorship, repeatable systems, ongoing marketing education and a sense of community.

Content strategy, brand positioning and digital presence are now essential components of an agent’s success. Professionals in this industry are no longer just competing with peers. They are navigating a broader landscape that includes digital platforms, emerging technology and evolving consumer expectations. Building visibility online is no longer optional. It is a foundational part of long-term relevance and growth.

The path forward

Agent discontent reflects more than market conditions. It points to a profession that hasn’t kept pace with the demands placed on those in it. If we want the next generation of agents to succeed and stick around, we have to meet the moment.

The potential of this career is still incredibly real. But the support structures have to evolve to match it.