In today’s digital world, it’s easy for messages to get lost — and relationships to go dormant. But re-engaging past clients and cold leads is vital. Even if a lead wasn’t ready before or a transaction has closed, consistent outreach can spark new opportunities, referrals and repeat business. Here are 34 prompts — organized by communication type — to help you reconnect:

Why re-engage past clients and cold leads

Cold leads might be ready next week, next month or next year. Keeping in touch means you’ll be top-of-mind when they are.

Past clients can be a goldmine: They may buy or sell again, or refer friends and family, or simply appreciate being remembered. Staying engaged boosts your brand and credibility.

Email prompts

1. Ask if they’d like to continue receiving your newsletter.

2. Send a friendly “just checking in” update.

3. Celebrate their homebuying anniversary.

4. Wish them a happy birthday or wedding anniversary.

5. Invite them to a client mixer or hosting event.

6. Schedule seasonal “home maintenance reminder” emails.

7. Share homeowner e-books or digital guides.

8. Offer downloadable local resources (neighborhood guides, buyer/seller references).

9. Showcase recent testimonials or local sales.

10. Send market updates or a quarterly report to keep them informed.

Phone call prompts

11. Call on special dates — anniversaries, birthdays, holidays.

12. Check in on their new home and offer local vendor referrals.

13. Ask if they need maintenance guidance.

14. Reconnect with cold leads to gauge their current stage.

15. Personally invite clients to events you’re hosting.

16. Offer long-term clients a complimentary CMA or market update.

17. Invite them out for coffee or lunch, or to a local festival or fundraiser.

18. Share a recent local sales success as an entry point for conversation.



Text message prompts

19. Send a “thinking of you” text to ask how they’re settling in.

20. Check in with cold leads to see what questions they have.

21. Share photos of seasonal scenery (“thinking of you in spring!”).

22. Mention a personal detail you remember (“that plant you loved…”).

23. Text invitations to meet up or attend local events.

24. Send a closing-day photo on their home purchase anniversary.

25. Share reliable vendor contacts via text.

26. Text cold leads to ask about a convenient time to chat.

27. Send market trend updates (e.g., pricing shifts).

28. Text open-house information directly to leads.



Direct mail prompts

29. Send greeting cards for anniversaries or birthdays — with a handwritten note.

30. Mail neighborhood-themed postcards with personal appreciation.

31. Postcards inviting cold leads to reconnect.

32. Mailers showcasing new listings with an invitation to catch up.

33. Send branded useful items — calendar magnets, pens, notepads.

34. Plan personal drop-offs — baked goods, small gifts or branded goodies throughout the year.



Putting it all together

Reviving stale client relationships doesn’t have to be complicated. Choose a few prompts across different channels (email, phone, text, mail), schedule them regularly and track your outreach efforts. Over time, this cadence will help you:

Stay top-of-mind for referrals and repeat business

Reinforce your personal brand and build trust

Open doors to new transactions

Remember: The goal isn’t just to reconnect — it’s to offer value, show you care and stay present in their lives. So start small, keep it consistent and see which prompts resonate best with different contacts.

Let these 34 ideas kick-start your outreach strategy — and help turn cold contacts into warm connections again. For more tips, visit our Resource Center.