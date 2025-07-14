Long a real estate standout, Q Burdette knows what it takes to perform at his highest. The REMAX agent with REMAX Experts in Germantown, Tennessee, joined the industry in late 2018 and closed 106 transaction sides in his first full year. Since this, he’s remained a top producer with the REMAX brand, known for its high per-agent productivity. Burdette, a fan favorite and sixth-place finisher on “Survivor 46” returns to the reality show in 2026 on “Survivor 50.” Below, he shares five actions that can position a real estate agent to win.



1. Set timeframes for your goals.

I do everything in five-year increments. A clock is ticking every day to make things happen, and I’m racing against the clock. I would never hit my goals if I gave myself the excuse of “more time” to be successful. This is my time. This is my window. I have to act now.

2. Attach goals to external things — and be loud about them.

If everything you’re doing is attached to me, me, me, eventually you’ll be satisfied and you’ll stop. Instead, I attach my goals to external things I cannot change. For example, I wanted to have 30 houses by the age of 30. The only way I could afford it is by selling more houses. And if I can’t sell houses, guess what, I don’t meet that goal. Three years ago, I had zero houses; I have 47 now. You have to be committed to your work — but to be committed to your work, you have to tell everybody. If you keep your work secret, it’s easy for you to change your goals. When you start telling everybody what you’re going to do, they hold you accountable.

3. Compete like an athlete.

You don’t have to be an athlete to compete like one. Everybody has it in them. It’s about having the mentality that when push comes to shove, you let your instincts kick in and take over. Jordan Cohen, the seven-time No. 1 REMAX agent in the world, is a mentor to me. I’m his biggest fan, and he’s mine. It’s all love between us, but it’s also competitive. I close 300 deals by myself in one year, and he sells $50 million homes. We can’t do what the other does. But we can be friends, and we can share ideas, and we can compete with each other.

4. Keep your brand consistent.

When I introduce myself and say I’m with REMAX, I don’t have to explain myself. Why would I partner with anyone else? REMAX does all the heavy lifting for me. I’m licensed in Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida, and REMAX helps me keep my brand consistent. I love the REMAX brand because it’s so driven to keep moving forward — and I am as well.

5. Seek opportunity so you’re ready when it comes.

I’m always seeking opportunity — and understanding opportunity — to make sure I’m ready when it comes. My point with all the connections I’m making is that I want to get my message across to as many people as possible. I want people to be inspired to do great things. That’s it. I don’t care about what it does for me — I want to inspire someone else to do something great.